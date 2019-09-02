2019 FIBA World Cup: Aminu vs. Argentina

Al-Farouq Aminu struggled with his shot on Monday in Nigeria’s 94-81 loss to Argentina at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, going 1-of-6 from the field and scoring three points. The 6-foot-9 forward was solid in other areas, though, posting eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Trailing by 11 early in the second quarter, the Nigerians fought back and took a four-point lead with 4:19 remaining in the opening half when Aminu made his one bucket of the game.

The Argentinians, the heavy favorites to win Group B going into the tournament, quickly responded and evened the score at the break before dominating the second half behind scorching hot 3-point shooting.

Josh Okogie, who is getting ready to begin his second season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, led Nigeria with 18 points, while Jordan Nwora scored 12 and Nnamdi Vincent chipped in with 11. The Nigerians, who will wrap up pool play on Wednesday when they take on South Korea at 4:30 a.m. ET, shot 38 percent from the field and 32 percent from downtown.

International competition veteran Luis Scola, now 39 years old, led Argentina with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while former Orlando Magic player Patricio Garino scored 17.