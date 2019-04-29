2019 Draft Prospects: Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson possesses Charles Barkley-like size and LeBron James-level explosiveness. Maybe Blake Griffin from his earlier years with the Clippers is the best comparison for the 6-foot-7, 285-pounder, although Williamson is far craftier and more coordinated than Griffin was when he was Zion’s age.

The only thing that prevents the former Duke standout from dominating down low is his lack of height, which leads some to wonder if he will have a hard time getting his shot off when he matches up against taller, more physical defenders. No prospect since LeBron, however, has shown to be more dangerous in the open court than the Salisbury, North Carolina native, who is like a freight train when he accelerates down the floor.

Outside shooting is clearly the 18-year-old’s No. 1 weakness from a talent standpoint, but his footwork, high basketball IQ and strength allows him to exploit defenders even if they play off him when he faces the basket along the perimeter (similar to Giannis Antetokounmpo). Two very underrated aspects of Zion’s game are his playmaking and defense, as he’s a good passer and has superb defensive instincts (Draymond Green-esque).

College: Duke

Height: 6'7

Weight: 285

College Stats: 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists

