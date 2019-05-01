2019 Draft Prospects: Tyler Herro

Ceiling comparisons for Tyler Herro are Devin Booker, Buddy Hield and C.J. McCollum, while the floor prototypes are Joe Harris, Pat Connaughton and C.J. Miles. At minimum at the NBA level, Herro, who has excellent shooting mechanics, should be a 3-point specialist.

Some believe he’s much more than just a catch-and-shoot threat, though. While he’s not the fastest or most explosive, the 19-year-old can score off the dribble, particularly when he pulls up although he’s capable of accelerating all the way to the hoop. He plays with a ton of energy and passion, too, so he won’t settle for contested jumpers if he sees openings. His playmaking skills are solid, too, leading some to wonder if he can transform into a de facto point guard.

Although he hustles on defense, few think he will ever be stifling on that end of the floor. He’s 6-foot-5, so not too shabby for a shooting guard, but it remains to be seen if his lack of lateral foot speed and strength will prevent him from being a quality defender.

College: Kentucky

Height: 6'5

Weight: 195

2018-19 College Stats: 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists

