2019 Draft Prospects: Sekou Doumbouya

Is Sekou Doumbouya, who many think will be the first international player off the board this year, the next Pascal Siakam? Doumbouya has many of the same qualities as the Raptors' budding forward, although obviously less polished at this stage of his development.

He’s really good in transition, which is Siakam’s No. 1 strength. The 18-year-old originally from Conakry, Guinea is often the first player down the floor when the opponent commits a live-ball turnover. Doumbouya, who is currently playing professionally for Limoges CSP in France, also excels cutting to the basket and he’s a decent outside shooter, although that’s not considered one of his primary strengths.

Where the 6-foot-9, 210-pounder is expected to thrive the most in the NBA, nonetheless, is on the defensive end of the floor. He has the length, quickness and instincts to effectively guard multiple positions.

