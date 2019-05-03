2019 Draft Prospects: Rui Hachimura

Arguably the most skilled offensive player inside the 3-point line in this draft is Rui Hachimura, who was extremely efficient in his third and final season at Gonzaga.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder, who grew up in Japan, is very fundamentally sound, possessing excellent footwork and a smooth, reliable mid-range jumper. The 21-year-old has shown to be effective regardless of whether he's facing the basket or if he has his back to the hoop, making him a versatile scorer. Hachimura, who has solid handles and a high motor, can also lead the break in transition.

He moves around the court similar to the way Antawn Jamison did during his NBA career, while he has many of the same attributes as current players Jabari Parker, Tobias Harris and Paul Millsap.

The concerns on Hachimura are his defense, shooting range, speed and athleticism. Quicker opponents beat him off the dribble quite often in college, while he only attempted 36 3-pointers in 37 games last year.

College: Gonzaga

Height: 6'8

Weight: 230

2018-19 College Stats: 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists

