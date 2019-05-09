2019 Draft Prospects: Romeo Langford

Back in October before the college basketball season began, many had Romeo Langford projected to go in the top eight of this year’s draft. The New Albany, Indiana native was widely considered a top five prospect coming out of high school in 2018.

Some feel he’s more likely to be a late lottery or mid first-round selection now because of his outside shooting struggles and lack of aggressiveness during his one year with the Hoosiers. The 19-year-old made just 27 percent of his 3-point attempts and 72 percent of his free throws.

Others, however, are confident Langford, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound shooting guard, is more built for the NBA because of his physical profile and ability to play in pick-and-roll. Despite not shooting well from the stripe, he averaged 6.1 foul shots per game at Indiana. Langford also shot 53 percent inside the arc, proof he can be very efficient when he drives to the basket or pulls up from the mid-range.

He relies more on his strength and craftiness to score rather than athleticism and agility, leading some to wonder if he can transform into a D’Angelo Russell-type at the next level assuming he improves his perimeter jumper while developing better playmaking skills.

College: Indiana

Height: 6'6

Weight: 215

2018-19 College Stats: 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists

