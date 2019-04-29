2019 Draft Prospects: R.J. Barrett

R.J. Barrett has the complete package on the offensive end, although he’s streaky from long distance and is very left-hand dominant. Despite not being extraordinarily explosive – like his college teammate Zion Williamson – Barrett is ultra-skilled, possessing outstanding footwork and body control. What makes him so unique for his age is that he already has an advanced Eurostep, which allows him to weave around defenders and score through traffic.

Something else the Toronto native does extremely well is absorb contact. Similar to DeMar DeRozan, Barrett draws fouls at a rapid rate by getting defenders out of position and off-balance. Finishing in transition is another one of the 18-year-old’s strengths, which will come in handy if the team that selects him likes to push the pace.

Although he occasionally made some impressive passes in college, Barrett still needs to prove he can make plays for others. It remains to be seen if he can find teammates when a double team comes. Defense is also something the 6-foot-7, 202-pounder needs to work on, as he lacks aggressiveness on that end of the floor despite having great size.

College: Duke

Height: 6'7

Weight: 202

College Stats: 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists

