2019 Draft Prospects: PJ Washington

Of all the prospects in this draft who played more than one year of college basketball, PJ Washington may have shown the most improvement from one year to the next.

The first thing that stood out about the 6-foot-8, 228-pounder during his sophomore year at Kentucky was how much more polished he looked compared to his freshman campaign. Washington made 33 3-pointers this past year, 28 more than the previous season, and he expanded his overall offensive repertoire, as he now has a fairly reliable jump hook when he posts up.

The 20-year-old also excels in transition, as he plays with high energy and hustle, and he’s an excellent cutter who has very good hands and a high IQ.

Not being spectacular in any one area makes most think he will be a glue guy in the NBA. While he has decent lateral footwork and speed, Washington is undersized at his position, which will make it difficult for him to guard opponents on the interior.

College: Kentucky

Height: 6'8

Weight: 228

2018-19 College Stats: 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists

