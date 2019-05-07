2019 Draft Prospects: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

A cousin of Clippers point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a versatile offensive player. One reason some think he could be a lottery pick is because he’s ambidextrous, as he can drive and finish with both hands equally well.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder is also a very good outside shooter, although he is streaky and has a fairly slow release on his jumper. But, the fact that he excels pulling up off the dribble and spotting up behind the arc when playing off the ball is promising.

The 20-year-old, who hails from Toronto, is a triple-double threat, which he displayed in a game against Miami this past season when he recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Initiating contact on his drives is a weakness of his, as he didn’t draw a ton of fouls in college. There are also question marks about his defense, although he’s definitely tall enough to be a pest against other guards.

College: Virginia Tech

Height: 6'5

Weight: 205

2018-19 College Stats: 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.