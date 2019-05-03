2019 Draft Prospects: Nassir Little

The team that drafts Nassir Little will hope to get the player that thrived against Virginia Tech in January when he posted 23 points while making seven of his 12 shot attempts, two of his three 3-point tries and all seven of his free throws. That night in Chapel Hill, the 6-foot-6, 220-pounder also played stifling defense, which is his No. 1 asset.

Little is very unpolished, which is largely why he didn’t get a ton of playing time in his one season at UNC. He’s not a great ball handler, looks very uncoordinated when he drives inside and is an unreliable outside shooter.

However, most scouts believe Little, who played at Orlando Christian Prep during his high school years, has the potential to be an elite defender in the NBA because of his 7-foot-2 wingspan, high energy, and supreme defensive instincts. He’s also versatile enough to guard multiple positions.

College: North Carolina

Height: 6'6

Weight: 220

2018-19 College Stats: 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists

