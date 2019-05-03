2019 Draft Prospects: KZ Okpala

If KZ Okpala had declared for the NBA Draft after his freshman season, he likely would have been a second round pick. By staying at Stanford the extra year, the 6-foot-8, 216-pounder was able to make the improvements necessary to be a lock for the first round, maybe even the lottery.

The main thing he improved from his first year to his second was his 3-point shooting, going from 22 percent to nearly 38 percent. Now with outside shooting no longer a glaring weakness, Okpala is a versatile offensive player. Although he doesn’t possess blazing speed, the 20-year-old is very smart and crafty, as he does an excellent job creating space off the dribble. He’s also effective at drawing fouls by initiating contact on his drives.

Becoming a more persistent defender will be key for his development, as he didn’t show a ton of grit or tenacity on that end of the floor in college.

College: Stanford

Height: 6'9

Weight: 216

2018-19 College Stats: 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists

