2019 Draft Prospects: Jaxson Hayes

Jaxson Hayes was extremely efficient during his one year at Texas, the school Jarrett Allen and Mo Bamba also attended before each getting drafted in the first round the last two years. The 6-foot-11, 220-pounder shot nearly 73 percent from the floor, the second best mark in 2018-19 behind UCF big man Tacko Fall.

Clint Capela is someone Hayes, a great rim runner and lob target, compares to. But, it’s the Norman, Oklahoma native's defensive potential that makes him most intriguing. He has excellent timing, anticipation and length, tools that should help him become an elite shot blocker at the next level. He’s also expected to be a solid pick-and-roll defender because of his athleticism and mobility.

Like other conventional big men, however, Hayes doesn’t (currently) possess new-age offensive skills at his position. He didn’t take a single 3-pointer in college and accumulated only nine assists. He also struggled to clean up on the glass, averaging just 5.0 rebounds per game.

College: Texas

Height: 6'11

Weight: 220

2018-19 College Stats: 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks

