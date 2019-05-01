2019 Draft Prospects: Jarrett Culver

Like seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson, who some compare the 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of Texas Tech to, Jarrett Culver is extremely disciplined when he goes to work in isolation, using excellent footwork, body control and instincts to outfox opponents. He’s very cerebral, which makes him a very good playmaker.

The question, though, on Culver is whether he will be able to gain the strength necessary to apply his skills at the NBA level. Johnson, Culver’s prototype, weighed 240 pounds during his prime, which allowed him to outmuscle defenders.

The 20-year-old also needs to become a more reliable 3-point shooter. Because Culver is not super athletic or bouncy, there will be times where he’s going to have to settle for the outside shot.

College: Texas Tech

Height: 6'6

Weight: 195

2018-19 College Stats: 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists

