2019 Draft Prospects: Ja Morant
With Russell Westbrook-like explosiveness, De’Aaron Fox-like speed, Derrick Rose-like craftiness around the basket and John Wall-like vision, Ja Morant has the potential to be one of the most dynamic point guards in the NBA.
Two other striking aspects of the 19-year-old’s game are his defensive anticipation and ability to initiate contact on drives.
If he can develop a more consistent outside shot and be less turnover-prone – his two major weaknesses in college – the Dalzell, South Carolina native will be tough to contain, even for some of the NBA’s best defenders.
College: Murray State
Height: 6'3
Weight: 175
2018-19 College Stats: 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists
