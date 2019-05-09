2019 Draft Prospects: Dylan Windler

Dylan Windler, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound swingman, is looking to join Ian Clark as the only players from Belmont to step foot on an NBA court in league history. Although it came in a loss, Windler’s 35-point, 11-rebound game against Maryland was one of the 2019 NCAA Tournament’s best individual performances.

The main thing that stands out about the 22-year-old lefty is his long-range shooting, as he made nearly 43 percent of his 3-point attempts during his senior season. Because of his length and quick release, he can shoot over most defenders who play his position, which will help make up for his lack of athleticism and foot speed as he probably won’t be able to beat most opponents off the dribble at the next level.

Also impressive about his shooting is that many of his made threes in college came from well beyond the arc, which nowadays is a huge plus in a pace-and-space NBA culture.

What’s also intriguing about Windler is his ability to rebound from his position. He averaged 10.8 rebounds this past season and led the Ohio Valley Conference in defensive rebounding in each of the last two years.

College: Belmont

Height: 6'8

Weight: 200

2018-19 College Stats: 21.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists

