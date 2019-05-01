2019 Draft Prospects: Darius Garland

Before Ja Morant and Coby White shot up draft boards and prior to him injuring his knee, Darius Garland was widely considered the best point guard prospect in this year’s draft. The former Vanderbilt standout moves around the floor similarly to Damian Lillard and Kemba Walker, currently the NBA’s top two pick-and-roll scorers.

The 19-year-old, a master at creating space off the dribble, has a smooth step-back jumper and a soft touch on floaters. With supremely good handles, Garland changes speed and direction extremely well.

Like Lillard and Walker, Garland can score from all three levels. But, the question is whether he can get his teammates involved as he’s not known for being a great facilitator.

College: Vanderbilt

Height: 6'2

Weight: 175

2018-19 College Stats: 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists

