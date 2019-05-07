2019 Draft Prospects: Daniel Gafford

A couple players to think about when assessing Daniel Gafford’s skills are Marcus Camby and JaVale McGee, two long, athletic and bouncy big men in their prime. The 6-foot-11, 234-pounder, who was named to the All-SEC First Team this past season while starring at Arkansas, is very agile and mobile. He runs the floor extremely well and has the potential to be a dunk machine in the NBA.

Arguably his best trait is converting on putbacks, as he’s excellent at correctly predicting where the ball will be when it trickles off the rim. Where he’s blossomed the most over the last year is in his post-up offense. The 20-year-old from El Dorado has developed decent footwork and a soft touch when he goes to work on his defender with his back to the hoop.

Gafford also projects well as a roll-man in the NBA, as he has pretty good hands and is explosive when he rises up to catch lobs. Most think he will be a good shot blocker as well.

Not being able to shoot is obviously a concern. He shot just 56 percent from the free throw line in his two years in college and didn’t take any threes.

College: Arkansas

Height: 6'11

Weight: 233

2018-19 College Stats: 16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks

