2019 Draft Prospects: Coby White

Nobody has been climbing up mock draft boards over the last couple months more than White, a combo guard who can score from all three levels. From his unlimited range beyond the 3-point line to his ability to change speed and direction when he drives inside, the 6-foot-5, 185-pounder has a chance to be an elite scoring guard in the NBA.

There are question marks about his overall playmaking, especially if he’s asked to be a lead guard for whichever team selects him, and his shot selection, as sometimes he settles for unnecessary fadeaway jumpers or contested pull-ups.

White projects well as a defender against opposing point guards because of his height, lateral quickness and willingness to fight over screens. He may struggle defending shooting guards, however, because of his slender frame.

College: North Carolina

Height: 6'5

Weight: 185

College Stats: 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.