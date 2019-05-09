2019 Draft Prospects: Bruno Fernando

The best alley-oop target in this draft is Bruno Fernando, who some have compared to Alonzo Mourning and a less polished version of Deandre Ayton. Bam Adebayo is another player he resembles on the court. Nobody is more ferocious in this draft class when going up for a slam than the native of Luanda, Angola, who plays with incredible force and passion.

Fernando’s body is NBA-ready, as he possesses the size and strength necessary to contribute right away. He is extremely athletically gifted, showing at Maryland that he can out-run opposing big men in transition. His footwork has come along, too, as he has a few nifty lost-post moves.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder can hit a mid-range jumper, but currently doesn’t have range beyond 15 feet or so. He’s a pretty good free throw shooter as well, making 78 percent of his attempts during his sophomore season.

With his frame, many think he can transform into a great interior defender and shot blocker, although at the moment this is an area he still needs to improve in as he averaged only 1.6 blocks in his two college years combined.

College: Maryland

Height: 6'10

Weight: 240

2018-19 College Stats: 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.