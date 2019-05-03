2019 Draft Prospects: Brandon Clarke
What makes Brandon Clarke such an intriguing prospect is his defensive versatility, as he’s someone who can effectively switch in pick-and-rolls and stay between his opponent and the basket. The 22-year-old originally from Vancouver, Canada is a phenomenal rim protector, too, as he ranked No. 1 in the West Coast Conference in blocks per game in 2018-19.
Although he struggles to create shots for himself, Clarke is very good when he rolls to the hoop. He’s a dynamic athlete who has good hands and body control when he cuts inside. The 6-foot-8, 215-pounder runs the floor extremely well, also, making him a good addition for a team who wants to push the pace. His post skills aren't too shabby, either, as he has solid footwork and a soft touch inside.
Positional size could be a problem for Clarke, who has the skills of a center and the body of a small forward. In three years of college – two at San Jose State and the other at Gonzaga – he only made six 3-pointers, so not being able to stretch the floor at this stage of his development is a concern.
College: Gonzaga
Height: 6'8
Weight: 215
2018-19 College Stats: 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks
