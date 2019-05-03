2019 Draft Prospects: Bol Bol

Bol Bol, son of Manute Bol, only played in nine games at Oregon after injuring his left foot early in the year, so NBA teams considering selecting the 7-foot-3 center will have to decide whether they think he will be able to stay healthy in the pros.

Very similar to Kristaps Porzingis, Bol has a great touch from the outside and possesses unique agility for someone his height. Although he needs to work on his footwork and balance, the 19-year-old is very skilled inside the arc. He can finish in a variety of ways – alley-oops, floaters, off spin moves, etc. – although he needs to be a better decision maker as he will occasionally force up reckless shots. Bol runs the floor well, too, as he can hit trailing threes or even handle the ball in transition.

Bol projects well as a rim protector at the next level because of his freakish length and reach. His thin frame, lack of lateral foot speed and deficient strength may hurt his chances of being an elite defender, though. He also needs to be a better screener, as he often was lackadaisical when trying to free up shooters away from the ball during his limited college time.

College: Oregon

Height: 7'3

Weight: 235

2018-19 College Stats: 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.7 blocks

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.