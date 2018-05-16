2018 Draft Prospects: Dzanan Musa

So much attention has been paid to Luka Doncic, which is understandable considering what he’s already accomplished at such a young age. Perhaps, though, we’ve ignored another European prodigy throughout this draft process.

Musa, a 6-foot-9 versatile swingman from Bosnia and Herzegovina, is an exciting 19-year-old. Though not nearly the playmaker that Doncic is – and he doesn’t have the basketball IQ of the Slovenian standout – Musa could turn out to be a mid to late first round steal in this year’s draft.

What stands out about him is his confidence and offensive versatility. With deceptive quickness and a unique ability to change speeds and directions, Musa is an excellent slasher who is capable of creating his own shot off the dribble. Considering he can score equally well with both hands – he’s basically ambidextrous – it’s hard for defenders to throw Musa off his trail. Also an improved long-distance shooter, the 2018 EuroCup Rising Star excels when he pulls up in transition and in pick-and-roll.

There are concerns about Musa’s defensive limitations (opponents frequently blow past him off the dribble). Not a high flyer or a dazzling athlete, Musa relies on aggressiveness and mercilessness. He must improve when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands considering he’s not known for being a great catch-and-shoot guy. It will also be important for Musa to bulk up (he’s very light and doesn’t show much resistance).

Height: 6'9

Weight: 195

(Photo Credit: FIBA)

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.