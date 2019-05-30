10 Best Defensive Prospects in 2019 NBA Draft

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the best defenders in this year's NBA Draft. Click through this slideshow for the list. The players mentioned are in alphabetical order.

Brandon Clarke

Clarke, despite being somewhat undersized assuming he plays the four or five in the NBA, is perhaps the best shot blocker in this draft. He ranked No. 3 in this category in Division 1 college basketball this past season, averaging 3.2 swats. Before transferring from San Jose State to Gonzaga, some weren’t sure if his defensive abilities would translate against stronger competition. But it didn’t take long for NBA scouts to realize just how gifted the 6-foot-8, 215-pounder is on that end of the floor while with the Zags. He’s a terrific weak side help defender and he can stay in front of guards when he has to switch onto them in pick-and-rolls.