10 Best 3-Point Shooting NBA Draft Prospects

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the best 3-point shooting prospects in this year's NBA Draft. Click through this slideshow for the list. The players mentioned are in alphabetical order.

Bol Bol

It’s hard to know if Bol will be a great outside shooter in the NBA considering a foot injury limited him to just nine games in college. But during his brief time at Oregon, the 19-year-old from Khartoum, Sudan shot 52 percent from downtown on 25 attempts. Some have compared Bol, the son of the late Manute Bol, to Kristaps Porzingis, one of the league's best 3-point shooting 7-footers.