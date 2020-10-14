The Point: They Spoke Their Message, Won Their Title and Left Their Legacy

It was the first time in the NBA’s 74-year history that the championship was held at a single site. Still, the 2020 playoff season might’ve had greater reach than any. To borrow the words of the day, this one hit different. The statements that the players regularly made about social injustice showed deep unity in the midst of their fierce competition.

Years from now, when the photos or videos are viewed, people will wonder, “Why wasn’t this championship played in a real NBA arena? Why was “Black Lives Matter” written on the court? What did those particular messages on the backs of the jerseys mean?”

Healthy discussion will ensue, and the Lakers are tied to that legacy. Their players fulfilled their agenda on two epic fronts. And that’s not even accounting for the unheard-of pandemic backdrop that left James writing a verbal thank-you card on championship night to Apple pioneer Steve Jobs.

“Big-time shoutout to the late, great Steve Jobs,” James said after the Lakers’ nearly hundred days of isolation, “because without him, without his vision, those FaceTime calls wouldn’t be possible.”

One legacy can and will shape another.

Even though James’ legacy is undeniably furthered by a fourth NBA championship, he spent the final moments of the last game immersed in how much of Davis’ legacy was being laid.

Because they share what Davis terms “true friendship,” James good-naturedly ribbed Davis for his emotions in the moment.

“You’re soft! Oh, you crybaby!” James needled Davis.

But behind the veil of those words, James was actually seeing his own soul when he first won an NBA title.

“Just the excitement. The ‘I can't believe this.’ I definitely saw myself: [age] 27 LeBron, 27 A.D.,” James said. “I definitely saw myself in that. And what it did for me in my career? It basically let me know that the work I put in on my craft, and the way I play the game, how I was taught to play the game when I picked up a basketball when I was 8 years old, it’s OK to play that way and be able to win.

“No matter how many people tell you: ‘You should maybe shoot more, you should maybe do this more, you should maybe be like him more,’ it let me know that the way I play basketball and the way I was taught to play basketball is the right way to play it, because you do see results.

“And then it just continues to boost your confidence. Not saying that A.D. doesn't already have confidence, but it takes it to another level.”

James’ make-the-right-play mindset by now is more accurately described as basketball transformation than mere inspiration. The game has shifted that materially through his style. How much of the Lakers’ overall harmony should be attributed to James’ on-court generosity is impossible to quantify, but he definitely led this horse to water.

And it definitely drank: James and Davis were the first pair of teammates in NBA history to average 25-plus points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field over an entire postseason (minimum six games).

What James added foremost to his personal legacy was reinforcing his status as an overachiever, even with all the initial outrageous expectations and all the past accomplishments.

“No matter what I’ve done in my career to this point, there’s still little rumblings of doubt or comparing me to the history of the game and ‘Has he done this? Has he done that?’ James said. “So having that in my head, having that in my mind, saying to myself, ‘Why not still have something to prove?’ I think it fuels me.”

Meanwhile, less seasoned players such as Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went through lean years with the Lakers but could preen in altogether different images as Lakers champions now. Once-heralded veterans such as Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard unequivocally changed the twisted storylines that cast them as players unable to maximize team-first roles.

“A couple years ago I said, ‘I am a champion,’ and people laughed,” Howard said. “It wasn’t being a champion of a basketball game, but a champion in life—knowing that there’s many times that we all fail and I fail, but instead of folding and laying down, a champ gets back up. I’m just happy to celebrate this moment with the Lakers and Laker nation and my teammates. It’s been an amazing journey for all of us.”