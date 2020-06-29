The Point: Starring Moments Often Find Role Players In NBA Playoffs

Last time that LeBron James graced the playoff picture, his team was facing a series deficit and heading home, so he clung to the spirit of a common NBA precept.

“I always believe the role players play much better at home than they do on the road,” James said during the 2018 NBA Finals. “They feed off the crowd. They feed off the familiarity with not only being home but being on their home floor, having their own locker, and things of that nature.”

With the NBA planning to resume this season late next month at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla., we will all be embarking on the extraordinary experiment of deciding a league champion via playoff games with no home-court advantage. That widely accepted notion about role players playing better at home won’t apply with no team on its home floor, yet it’s fair to question how those players will fare never getting the boost of benefits James cited. For the Lakers, there’s already a dash of good and bad.

They can win anywhere: They possess by far the league’s best road record this season at 26-6—an .813 winning percentage to Milwaukee’s .735 and Toronto’s .719 in the East. (And same-conference teams face each other more often—meaning there’s a higher degree of difficulty in a Western Conference schedule, as seven of the league’s nine worst teams are in the East.)

However, the Lakers were likely to hold home-court advantage over everyone but Milwaukee if the conventional playoff situation had played out using regular-season records. What in the playoffs is historically an even sharper home-court edge than the regular season has been completely dulled this year.

When you start thinking about neutral courts, an inherent advantage would’ve still been there for the Lakers with their massive fan following unlimited by geography … except there will be no fans at all because of the pandemic.

No home games, no supportive fans. It means a unique challenge awaits those guys behind All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on this current Lakers team. More than ever it will be pivotal for Lakers role players to generate their own energy and focus. Lakers coach Frank Vogel has no shortage of ways he can go for lineup applications, so playing time will have to be earned as productive time.

And if an NBA championship results from that productive time, Lakers legends can and will be born … even as role players.