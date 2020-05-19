The Point: Shaq’s Level of Dominance Was Bigger And Better

Inevitable as the comparisons will forever be when it comes to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, however often fans topple into temptation to debate the transcendence of Jordan and LeBron James, here’s a necessary reminder in these pandemic-hiatus, The Last Dance-doc reflective days:

Jordan’s immediate successor in complete NBA dominance was neither Bryant nor James. It was Shaquille O’Neal.

Truth be told, O’Neal was statistically even more dominant than Jordan had been in those late 1990s. That 1999-2000 Shaq season ranks up there with the best that anyone has ever done: 29.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.0 blocks per game. Regular-season, All-Star and NBA Finals MVP. Runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year. O’Neal missed only three games and logged 40 minutes per game. (For reference, Damian Lillard currently leads the league at just 36.9, and even Jordan never averaged 40 in any of his six championship years.)

The Lakers returned to glory with that 2000 championship after going 67-15—still the best regular-season record in the franchise’s great history besides winning a record 33 consecutive games and going 69-13 in 1971-72. Derek Fisher, Robert Horry, Rick Fox and Brian Shaw would become known as some of the most treasured and clutch role players in Lakers lore, but none of them were even in the 1999-2000 team’s top five in minutes as the Lakers became champions again. As hard as it is to imagine Bryant not leading any team, O’Neal took a whopping 1,184 more shots (field goals plus free throws) than Bryant that season.

No team is ever a one-man team, but one man was undeniably most responsible for this team.

It came just one year removed from when Jordan left the Bulls’ dance floor in 1998. A lockout-shortened, 50-game regular season ensued, with Karl Malone voted the oldest MVP ever at 35, edging Alonzo Mourning to assume Jordan’s MVP throne despite it being one the lightest-delivering seasons of Malone’s career.

Then O’Neal took over with his incredible 1999-2000 season, nearly the first unanimous MVP season in league history. He got 120 of the 121 first-place votes, prompting Jerry West to say: “I feel sorry for the one guy who didn’t vote for him.” How misplaced was that other first-place vote? Allen Iverson got it, but still finished seventh in the balloting.

Although Stephen Curry’s 2015-16 season became that first unanimous MVP season, it is O’Neal’s 2000 MVP season that often comes out as the No. 1 individual season of all time in those speculative, subjective rankings pieces. And O’Neal followed it up with two more NBA Finals MVP awards as the Lakers won in 2001 and ’02.

That’s the exact same three-peat Finals MVP dominance that Jordan twice pulled off … but no one else has ever done, before or after.