The Point: Playoff Basketball Brings Excitement But Requires Execution
An NBA championship this year would be the Lakers’ 17th—matching the Boston Celtics for the most ever, Jerry Buss’ longstanding quest. The Lakers already have 10 more NBA Finals appearances than the Celtics, 31-21. And the Lakers’ 61 playoff appearances in 74 years stand as the most by any franchise.
Lakers fans need no introduction to playoff basketball.
A little refresher at this point wouldn’t hurt, though: The Lakers are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and it’s time to get excited about what lies ahead.
2013 wasn’t a proper representation anyway, as the lineup for the Lakers’ last playoff game shows what an uphill battle that injury-depleted team faced: It was Dwight Howard and Pau Gasol with Earl Clark, Andrew Goudelock and Darius Morris. Off the bench, Chris Duhon logged 43 minutes and never played in the NBA again after that day.
The Lakers’ playoff foundation this year is industrial-strength concrete. LeBron James is about to make his Lakers playoff debut for a team that is, per Bovada’s odds, the favorite to win it all.
James has played 239 playoff games. For reference, that’s far more than the entire franchise histories of the Clippers (110, including their days in Buffalo as the Braves) and Nuggets (176), the other top-seeded Western Conference teams this year.
Only two recent Lakers legends—Derek Fisher (259 games) and Robert Horry (244)—and Tim Duncan (251) have more experience with playoff basketball than James.
And here is James’ definition of playoff basketball, shared Monday: “Playoff basketball is no mistakes. When you make mistakes, teams make you pay for it. No matter if it’s first round, second, conference finals or (NBA) Finals. So, you have to be locked in.”
As romantic as it is to view an NBA title run as some artist’s brilliant masterpiece—genius flowing at just the most inspired moment—James’ definition tells the truth that winning a championship is more like an arduous construction project. Dedicated workers stay diligently mistake-free, focus on their strengths rather than weaknesses day after day, and the eventual end product is a skyscraper worthy of real admiration.
It starts with that foundation, of course: But besides talent at the foundation, it’s all about one side’s execution and the other side’s error.
“We’re a veteran ball club,” James said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who’ve been in the postseason and been a part of that type of atmosphere.”
Even though the Lakers’ youthful roster was completely different back in 2018, when James was riding a streak of eight consecutive NBA Finals played, he still committed to the franchise in free agency. If the Lakers had made the playoffs in James’ first season, which wound up obviously altered by James’ groin injury, the hot-button topic would’ve been the Lakers’ playoff inexperience around James.
Some of those young players traded by the Lakers to New Orleans a year ago for Anthony Davis were widely predicted to make a Florida run at a playoff berth now. Instead, the Pelicans made too many mistakes to join a crew of other teams threatening for the West’s eighth seed.
James, meanwhile, obviously has built a comfort zone with Davis—no matter that Davis’ total of 13 career playoff games is a far cry from James’. Much of the sluggishness in the Lakers’ offense since the season resumed has been rooted simply in the team not leaning as heavily on its two All-Stars as it will in the playoffs.
Veteran Danny Green had pointed to the penultimate regular-season game against Denver on Monday as an opportunity to get a “nice little playoff feel, just to get a rhythm and rotation of minutes of who we’re going to play with, where, and down the stretch who’s going to be the he game.”
The late-game execution centered around James and Davis was the real deal. Action after action was run through James or Davis or both.
Handoff from Davis, with James’ defender going under the screen, and James using it to hit his fifth three-pointer of the game. (And a James thank-you point at Lakers coaches for the effective set play.) Davis cutting back door off an Alex Caruso screen, resulting in a foul as James throws the interior pass. James drive-and-kick for Green three. Davis fakes a screen for James and dives to the paint to draw Kyle Kuzma’s man to help; Kuzma drives to the rim and scores on the compromised defense. Pick and roll with the two stars—getting nothing initially and then just running it again to produce a Davis layup off James’ pocket pass.
Davis screen for a curling Green, James pass, Green three. When nothing results from a James initiative with Green and Davis setting double screens on the top side of the floor, James swings the ball for Kuzma to pump-fake and attack quickly on the weak side: easy bucket. A Kuzma screen is then the springboard for James to drive for an and-one.
And the memorable capper: Kuzma sinks the tie-breaking three-point buzzer-beater with James and Davis working flawlessly as passers and decoys.
“We know that wasn’t their finishing lineup,” Davis said of that victory over the Nuggets, “but we wanted to work on things that can help us get better.”
Here’s Lakers coach Frank Vogel talking about the recent progress of rookie Talen Horton-Tucker in being solid as the playoffs near: “If you’re coming in as a young player on a veteran team, the first thing is you’ve got to hold your own and not hurt the team with mistakes.”
Kuzma knows all the words to that song.
As much as he learned last season about doing more than scoring, Kuzma has taken the sizable next step in his third NBA season of doing more than scoring—and still scoring—for a playoff team.
It has been a long season in more ways than one for Kuzma as he has gone up and down, down and up, then dedicating himself in the season hiatus to improve in every way.
“In order for us to win a championship, he has to be our third-best player,” James said. “And if I’m struggling or A.D.’s struggling, he has to be our second-best player on any given night. We can’t win a championship if Kuz doesn’t play well.”
This is how much James believes in Kuzma: It’s far beyond a no-mistakes standard. It’s a no-mistakes standard for a youngster who has never played a playoff game and still must be the “third-best player.”
“I’m really excited, because the playoffs kind of show you what you’re made of,” Kuzma said. “You see the difference between guys who actually love the game of basketball and love the lifestyle. With the ultra-competitiveness in me and the rest of my teammates, it’s going to be fun to be out there and play.”
It is supposed to be fun, yes.
James is right about proper playoff execution. Vogel is right in saying: “Playoff mode is, ‘OK, this is the team we have to beat, and let’s be completely consumed with beating them.’ “
But the reason the preparation and execution are so critical is that emotions run high in games with so much at stake. That incomparable playoff suspense will pervade these arenas, regardless of no fan presence.
That’s the fun of it, and the final moments of that Denver game were a preview in that sense, too. Kuzma’s first career final-five-seconds go-ahead field goal became a revelry moment for the team.
Green’s primal scream could be heard by the microphone near the rim as soon as the ball went through. While Kuzma was swarmed, Davis initiated a happily corny hug with James for their effective work as decoys. Entering the locker room later, JR Smith turned a bottle of water into faux champagne and poured it over Kuzma’s head—to the delight of the whole team.
The purest joy, if they execute, will come from guys like Kuzma and Caruso who are new to the playoff world. Even Davis hasn’t been past the playoffs’ second round. A veteran such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, now filling in for missing starter Avery Bradley, could be cast in a whole new light, too.
Caldwell-Pope’s only previous playoff appearance was with Detroit in 2016. It was his third NBA season, and he fared well on the surface: 15 points per game with 44.4 percent three-point shooting. But the expectations then—as a No. 8 seed swept by James’ No. 1-seeded Cleveland team—were nothing like now.
“I’ve grown a lot in areas that I’ve needed to be better at,” Caldwell-Pope said, “and I think I’m ready for this opportunity again.”
The key to being ready for playoff basketball is truly understanding what playoff basketball is.
As well as many of them already know, rest assured that James is going to be telling them all about it.
“There’s another level,” James said, “to playoff basketball.”
