The Point: Playoff Basketball Brings Excitement But Requires Execution

As romantic as it is to view an NBA title run as some artist’s brilliant masterpiece—genius flowing at just the most inspired moment—James’ definition tells the truth that winning a championship is more like an arduous construction project. Dedicated workers stay diligently mistake-free, focus on their strengths rather than weaknesses day after day, and the eventual end product is a skyscraper worthy of real admiration.

It starts with that foundation, of course: But besides talent at the foundation, it’s all about one side’s execution and the other side’s error.

“We’re a veteran ball club,” James said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who’ve been in the postseason and been a part of that type of atmosphere.”

Even though the Lakers’ youthful roster was completely different back in 2018, when James was riding a streak of eight consecutive NBA Finals played, he still committed to the franchise in free agency. If the Lakers had made the playoffs in James’ first season, which wound up obviously altered by James’ groin injury, the hot-button topic would’ve been the Lakers’ playoff inexperience around James.

Some of those young players traded by the Lakers to New Orleans a year ago for Anthony Davis were widely predicted to make a Florida run at a playoff berth now. Instead, the Pelicans made too many mistakes to join a crew of other teams threatening for the West’s eighth seed.

James, meanwhile, obviously has built a comfort zone with Davis—no matter that Davis’ total of 13 career playoff games is a far cry from James’. Much of the sluggishness in the Lakers’ offense since the season resumed has been rooted simply in the team not leaning as heavily on its two All-Stars as it will in the playoffs.

Veteran Danny Green had pointed to the penultimate regular-season game against Denver on Monday as an opportunity to get a “nice little playoff feel, just to get a rhythm and rotation of minutes of who we’re going to play with, where, and down the stretch who’s going to be the he game.”

The late-game execution centered around James and Davis was the real deal. Action after action was run through James or Davis or both.

Handoff from Davis, with James’ defender going under the screen, and James using it to hit his fifth three-pointer of the game. (And a James thank-you point at Lakers coaches for the effective set play.) Davis cutting back door off an Alex Caruso screen, resulting in a foul as James throws the interior pass. James drive-and-kick for Green three. Davis fakes a screen for James and dives to the paint to draw Kyle Kuzma’s man to help; Kuzma drives to the rim and scores on the compromised defense. Pick and roll with the two stars—getting nothing initially and then just running it again to produce a Davis layup off James’ pocket pass.

Davis screen for a curling Green, James pass, Green three. When nothing results from a James initiative with Green and Davis setting double screens on the top side of the floor, James swings the ball for Kuzma to pump-fake and attack quickly on the weak side: easy bucket. A Kuzma screen is then the springboard for James to drive for an and-one.

And the memorable capper: Kuzma sinks the tie-breaking three-point buzzer-beater with James and Davis working flawlessly as passers and decoys.

“We know that wasn’t their finishing lineup,” Davis said of that victory over the Nuggets, “but we wanted to work on things that can help us get better.”