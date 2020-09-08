The Point: As Nice as Scoring Is, Lakers Role Players Are Committed to Scrapping

Because he has moved around the league a lot and has an identical twin brother for whom many mistake him, few realize that Morris is in the NBA playoffs for a fourth consecutive year. Twice with Washington, then Oklahoma City, and now the Lakers.

Morris is the only player on this veteran-loaded team besides Danny Green who is able to say that.

Green is remarkably in his 10th consecutive year of NBA playoff action. And he’s actually 11 for 11 in his career if you count the fact that Green was on Cleveland’s roster but didn’t play in the 2010 playoffs as a rookie.

But Morris’ recent good fortune comes with a far different context. Morris never made the playoffs until 2017, his sixth NBA season. Even then, he was the only starter on that Wizards team not to have any playoff experience.

That gave Morris a unique appreciation for the opportunity—which he seized with 21 points in securing a victory in his playoff debut. He similarly is looking to seize these days against Houston, understanding he is more likely to get playing time against this undersized Rockets front line.

So, Morris blamed himself for the Lakers’ Game 1 loss far more than you would figure a role player who took only one shot ever would.

This is what Morris said between Games 1 and 2: “I’ve got to bring the energy when I come off the bench, be a dog out there. They’ve got a lot of dogs, but we can match them at any tactic on the floor. We’ve just got to want it more. We’ve just got to come with that same energy that we came with after we played the Blazers in Game 1 and use that as motivation. They beat us in Game 1, and we used that as motivation throughout the rest of the series.”

Morris proceeded to steal the show in Game 2 vs. Houston—set up artistically by Rondo for first-quarter three-point buckets time after time after time after time in a span of less than three minutes. Morris scored 16 points for the game, promised afterward that “I’m playoff-ready,” and described his clutch performance as “feeling normal.”

This is more of what Morris said after Game 2: “Last game, I felt like I didn’t affect the game at all. And it’s not even just making shots. I just felt like I didn’t do anything. I didn’t bring no energy. I didn’t bring no toughness. I didn’t rebound the ball. I had zero stats across the board. So, I felt like I have to be a little more aggressive. This is the best series for me to play a lot of minutes.”

There are only those kinds of expectations for one’s self if there is real confidence behind it. Morris has playoff experience, but he’s also just a confident guy—known throughout the league for the bringing an edge to the game.

That’s why James, even in saying Morris was “spectacular” on a big scoring night, brought up the “grit” that Morris consistently brings. James said: “We love having him on the floor.” Expect Morris’ assertiveness to show up throughout the rest of this series no matter how many shots he takes. Long after his early hot shooting stretch, Morris helped overcome Houston’s third-quarter rally with a daring deep inbounds pass for Caruso to collect on the fly and bounce over for Kuzma’s dunk, giving the Lakers a 102-96 fourth-quarter lead.

Not long after that, Green used his usual frequent-flyover move perfectly, nailing a post-pump-fake corner three-pointer for a 107-101 Lakers lead. Green made three of five from three-point range in Game 2 after the team missed 27 three-point attempts in Game 1.

A history of ups and downs on that long playoff resume, Green’s confidence isn’t shaken by a few or even a lot of playoff misses. He was shooting in rhythm Sunday, not overthinking how open or not open he was.

“That’s what the playoffs are about,” Green said. “Your superstars are going to play well. It’s what your others do.”