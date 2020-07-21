The Point: Empowered Players Know How To Be ‘Next Man Up’

Even though he’s considered one of the young guys, Kyle Kuzma is comfortable enough in his own skin to give you his honest take on things. And back on Dec. 22, it was Kuzma who put a different but spot-on spin on the mantra that Frank Vogel and the Lakers have leaned on throughout this season.

LeBron James had missed his first game of the season, sitting out with a thoracic muscle strain. The Lakers lost to Denver.

“It’s kind of hard to next-man-up LeBron,” Kuzma said afterward.

Make no mistake: The next-man-up belief runs deep on this team. It fits uniquely into the structure of a group built around James’ leadership and Anthony Davis’ excellence, with the other players understanding that many outsiders might think they’re all replaceable—but they carry the confidence of feeling irreplaceable anyway.

That’s a credit to the way Vogel has empowered the players in roles—and how Rob Pelinka has assembled the roster. However, it also could only happen because James and Davis have long been known to be two of the league’s most inclusive superstars.

The result is that the guys on this team feel valued, which they should because they’ve taken turns being irreplaceable in a 49-14 season. It might be more Dwight Howard’s rebounding than JaVale McGee’s rim protection on one night. More Jared Dudley’s wisdom than Danny Green’s dead shot on another. Not the next man up in some way today? You might be tomorrow. So rather than feeling like some throwaway sports cliche about stepping up or filling in, the next-man-up theme is concrete for this team. “And that’s going to continue to be the theme,” Alex Caruso said. There is sound, underlying logic to why the Lakers own that mindset when players on any team in any sport might be speaking similar but emptier words when injuries or absences occur.

The Lakers are truly confident they can win in a variety of ways. It just depends what sort of specific help Captain LeBron and First Mate A.D. need in steering the ship to shore on a particular day.

Now, if we were talking about James and Davis being out rather than Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo, it’d be wishful thinking to believe the Lakers could just sail on through. But there is real confidence coming from various corners about what others can do now that Bradley has opted out of the rest of the season and Rondo has a fractured thumb.

The Lakers believe this is just another test for their next-man-up spirit—a test they can ace because of the versatility on this roster and how James does even more ball-handling come playoff time anyway.

“I definitely feel confident. I know my teammates are confident in me,” said Quinn Cook, one of the guards who could see more playing time now. “Obviously we wish ‘Do and Avery were here, but it’s always next-man-up mentality. That’s what makes this team so special. My coaches and teammates, we all have confidence in each other. We all believe in ourselves first.”