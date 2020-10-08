The Point: LeBron and A.D. Remain NBA Finals Stars, But Teamwork Covers This Lakers Sky

The Lakers’ superstars like to pass the ball and are committed to team defense. The Lakers’ role players like to pass the ball and are committed to team defense. If anything, everyone on the team encourages Davis to take as big a slice of the scoring pie as he can because it usually benefits the team overall.

But there was Davis on Tuesday night, in a league where the stars often operate as designated hitters waiting for their next turn at bat, pouring himself into fielding with nary a second thought. The team needed his defense first, so he was defense-first.

It’s because he was team-first.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler had carried his team to victory in Game 3 with 26 of his 40 points coming in the paint as he sought out smaller Lakers on switches. He couldn’t in Game 4 with Davis denying him, and after we’d all seen someone categorized as a big man continually guard an elite wing scorer in a fashion that just doesn’t happen in this sport, Butler was almost at a loss for words about Davis: “I mean, he’s an incredible defender.”

Aside from a throwaway game in their regular-season finale, the last time Miami scored 96 or fewer points was nine months ago. It was the latest masterful defensive effort by the Lakers in the playoffs, and the variety has been quite nice. Double-team traps on Damian Lillard and James Harden offered gorgeous synchronicity in the rotations for Lakers to cover for each other. Like Davis just did in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, James offered an individual-downsizing defensive display late in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals by repeatedly smothering a smaller player in Denver’s Jamal Murray.

The Lakers had been open to James also guarding Butler down the stretch Tuesday, but Davis allowed them to save that chess move. It also freed James to bring more energy to his offense down the stretch, and the game’s pivotal late buckets were Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s, both products of Miami overloading its defense toward James.

Butler, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson all bunched the lane to protect against James’ freight train in transition while Caldwell-Pope raced to the corner for a three-pointer. Next trip down, with Robinson prioritizing helping Butler on James, Caldwell-Pope faked a recovering Robinson and blew by him for a layup.

“I try not to worry about it if I’m getting shots or not; I know they are going to eventually come,” Caldwell-Pope said. “Just trying to stay within myself.”

Again, no selfishness. Instead, self-control is required. But that’s how Alex Caruso has a .625 effective field-goal percentage in the Finals—better than James’ .595 and behind only Davis’ .652.

“We know what A.D. and LeBron are going to bring to the table every night,” Caruso said. “They are going to get their attention. They are going to get their shots. They are going to get their numbers because they’re two of the best players in the world. Our third star or best player is whoever has the open shot.”

Rajon Rondo’s stellar ball-handling and distribution has solidified the offensive teamwork in the playoffs. But the glory of individual offense is flat-out overrated with this group. You can hear it from Kyle Kuzma, who doesn’t get to show all he can do these days on offense but said: “That’s why we’re so good and that’s why we’re in the Finals: We really care about defense.”

This is how a team passionate about being team-first sounds.

“I just want to finish this last game, if it is, to just play my hardest and play my heart out,” Kuzma said. “When I focus on just doing that, then good things happen. For me, I’m not focused on anything else but just doing my role and playing with my heart.”