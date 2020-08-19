The Point: Lakers’ Playoff Destiny Can Only Be Met By Playing Their Game

Davis had all the answers immediately after the game Tuesday night. That doesn’t often happen in our world of sports where video breakdown and abstract analytics have become surgical tools even the most experienced players and coaches depend on.

Davis, though, had clarity through what he felt from within:

Against a Portland defense that “kind of left me one-on-one,” Davis’ and the Lakers’ games had not been true to themselves.

The Lakers ranked second in the league in points in the paint this season, using their size advantage to set their tone. Against a Portland team that ranked second in the league in blocks (6.1 per game, still short of the Lakers’ league-best 6.6), the Lakers floated inside instead of storming in. To Davis, it felt like mist rather than thunder.

“We’ve just got to play through contact,” he said. “Don’t look for the fouls. Just play through it. Don’t try to let the refs decide the game.

“We were going in, looking for fouls early. We’ve just got to play through it and take our time and finish at the rim, regardless of a foul.”

The Lakers’ video review of the game would show instances of what Davis cited—and reveal how teammates’ off-ball spacing and cutting will help keep Portland’s Hassan Whiteside (five blocks in 26 minutes in Game 1) occupied rather than lurking with help defense in the first place. And for a Lakers team that mostly crushed teams on the boards this season, they had only five more rebounds than Portland in Game 1.

But the attack mentality was similarly lacking when it came to the Lakers’ speed game that is almost impossible for anyone to block. “The team is really good when we’re running,” Davis said. “As long as we continue to play with a lot of pace, it’s definitely tough to beat us. It’s when we slow down and we’re not running where we kind of get in trouble.”

Davis pointed to the Lakers winning the second quarter, 31-21, with their usual pace Tuesday. Then in the second half, they idled and totaled 37 points.

“We see where we can be,” he said. “Especially in that second quarter, when we were running and playing fast, that’s how we want to play for all four. We can’t let our missed shots affect what we do.”

For all the attention being paid to the Lakers’ three-point and free-throw misfires in Game 1, it starts with them being more themselves in getting the high-percentage baskets they got all season long.

It’s why Vogel hinted he’s not eager to deviate from the bigger lineups he has used most of the season, even as he wants to “strike the right balance.”

“As the ‘one’ seed, and the team with the best record in the West, I have confidence in the lineup that we have,” Vogel said. “But I’ll continue to evaluate that game to game.”