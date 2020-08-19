The Point: Lakers’ Playoff Destiny Can Only Be Met By Playing Their Game
We’ve all heard—and probably given—the simple advice just to “be yourself.” Generally good advice. But when your self has been more successful than any Western Conference team this season, they are especially wise words. That’s what it boils down to for the Lakers as they move forward in this postseason. In their opening loss Tuesday against Portland, their competitiveness was there and so was their defensive intensity. Other cornerstones of their identity didn’t show, and it cost them.
“Everything that we did to lose the game was on us,” Anthony Davis said. “Self-inflicted.”
You can explain it in various ways, perhaps mostly by the fact that Portland has been playing high-intensity games to finish the regular season while the Lakers haven’t. But the Lakers wound up playing Game 1 in a way that frustrated themselves more than they even frustrated the Blazers.
“That team’s been playing basically Game 7’s for the last two weeks, and we’ve been trying to work guys in and play in games that don’t count in the standings,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “But that’s all behind us. That really doesn’t mean anything right now. We have to execute and make shots down the stretch.”
Fortunately for the Lakers, they have all the ability in the world to execute and make shots down the stretch. They’ve proved that by being themselves—with their league-leading fastbreak point production and establishing their interior advantages to take the pressure off perimeter shooters—how they can dictate to opponents instead of being reactive.
Every playoff series demands a myriad of adjustments and innovations, but for the Lakers, that’s the short answer: Be yourself.
Easier said than done, sure. However, the changes for Game 2 Thursday and beyond begin with something that isn’t even really a change: utilizing their strengths and skills.
“We’re optimistic,” Vogel said. “We know there are some things we can do better. The thing I’m most encouraged about is we have a super talented team.”
Davis had all the answers immediately after the game Tuesday night. That doesn’t often happen in our world of sports where video breakdown and abstract analytics have become surgical tools even the most experienced players and coaches depend on.
Davis, though, had clarity through what he felt from within:
Against a Portland defense that “kind of left me one-on-one,” Davis’ and the Lakers’ games had not been true to themselves.
The Lakers ranked second in the league in points in the paint this season, using their size advantage to set their tone. Against a Portland team that ranked second in the league in blocks (6.1 per game, still short of the Lakers’ league-best 6.6), the Lakers floated inside instead of storming in. To Davis, it felt like mist rather than thunder.
“We’ve just got to play through contact,” he said. “Don’t look for the fouls. Just play through it. Don’t try to let the refs decide the game.
“We were going in, looking for fouls early. We’ve just got to play through it and take our time and finish at the rim, regardless of a foul.”
The Lakers’ video review of the game would show instances of what Davis cited—and reveal how teammates’ off-ball spacing and cutting will help keep Portland’s Hassan Whiteside (five blocks in 26 minutes in Game 1) occupied rather than lurking with help defense in the first place. And for a Lakers team that mostly crushed teams on the boards this season, they had only five more rebounds than Portland in Game 1.
But the attack mentality was similarly lacking when it came to the Lakers’ speed game that is almost impossible for anyone to block. “The team is really good when we’re running,” Davis said. “As long as we continue to play with a lot of pace, it’s definitely tough to beat us. It’s when we slow down and we’re not running where we kind of get in trouble.”
Davis pointed to the Lakers winning the second quarter, 31-21, with their usual pace Tuesday. Then in the second half, they idled and totaled 37 points.
“We see where we can be,” he said. “Especially in that second quarter, when we were running and playing fast, that’s how we want to play for all four. We can’t let our missed shots affect what we do.”
For all the attention being paid to the Lakers’ three-point and free-throw misfires in Game 1, it starts with them being more themselves in getting the high-percentage baskets they got all season long.
It’s why Vogel hinted he’s not eager to deviate from the bigger lineups he has used most of the season, even as he wants to “strike the right balance.”
“As the ‘one’ seed, and the team with the best record in the West, I have confidence in the lineup that we have,” Vogel said. “But I’ll continue to evaluate that game to game.”
The season was one month and one week old, and the Lakers had established their identity quickly with their 17-2 record. Then on Dec. 1, they played Dallas and strayed from those habits.
Vogel could be heard yelling on the Staples Center sideline to his players in the second half of that eventual loss to Dallas: “Focus on us!”
The world has changed in a million ways since those days.
The mission for Lakers basketball has not.
Part of that identity built over the course of this season includes taking failure as an affront to the team’s lofty standards. The Lakers would be disappointed in themselves for not being themselves, so they would bounce back with the distinctive power of someone announcing his or her truth.
Back in early December, it was reacting to the loss to Dallas by announcing their goal of not losing consecutive games all season—and proceeding to win consecutive games in ensuing days in the difficult venues of Denver and Utah against tough competition.
After the disappointment of dropping this playoff opener, the Lakers’ self should be to redouble their efforts from a pride perspective. “I’m confident in how we’re going to respond,” Vogel said.
Falling into the same category is the determination those who missed shots Tuesday must show. They can’t feel additional pressure that prevents them from stepping confidently into those open jumpers.
All season long, Vogel has stressed the value defensive-minded guards such as Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provide as relentless defenders whose scoring numbers will come and go. Caruso and Caldwell-Pope combined to shoot 1 for 15 from the field in Game 1, but they also had three steals apiece.
Kyle Kuzma didn’t shoot well either, but he also showed some of that bounce-back mentality with the way he attacked more shrewdly in the second half Tuesday of his playoff debut.
Kuzma showed Wednesday in his comments that he knows the solution for him isn’t to dwell on his misses. It’s to focus on being the scorer and player he fundamentally is.
“Just come in and try to be myself,” Kuzma said. “Play fun. Play free-spirited.”
After LeBron James reminded us last week how the playoffs are all about “no mistakes,” which speaks to teams needing to be sharp about details and execution, the Lakers were still in position where they could’ve escaped the playoff opener with a victory.
“We had a couple of breakdowns, which you can’t have down the stretch,” James said. “Especially against a team like Portland.”
Being slow at the wrong time with a defensive rotation on a backside three-point attempt despite playing the proper coverage can be that costly. But the Tuesday defeat told us that there is no greater mistake in the Lakers’ case than not being themselves.
But you learn a lot more about yourself when things go wrong, right?
Going forward, the Lakers can’t be guys insecure about their ability to take and make 24-footers—or two- and four-footers—when Damian Lillard can make 35-footers at the other end. They can only be themselves, shooting open shots with confidence, one at a time, and maintaining their characteristic defensive intensity and attentiveness.
Comparing yourself to others is a sure way not to be yourself, after all.
So, the challenge lying in front of the Lakers is to dominate in their own way. Only then can they meet the destiny that awaits their best self.
Kevin Ding is an independent sports writer, and the statements and views expressed by him do not necessarily represent the views of the Los Angeles Lakers.
