The Point: Lakers’ Core Identity Is Loaded With A.D.’s DNA

Davis endorses James as the NBA MVP. Davis openly and sometimes comedically salutes three-time-champ James for the experience and leadership that such an elder statesman can pass down to him and all the Lakers. James also has the ball in his hands so much—91.7 touches per game, third in the league, and 7.4 minutes per game, sixth in the league—that it’s downright tone-deaf not to acknowledge James as conductor of this orchestra.

Yet as powerful as James’ leadership is for this Lakers team, everyone needs to understand why the players often reference “LeBron and A.D.” together as the team’s leaders. Not only do they together dictate so much of the basketball decisions, Davis holds a higher office that is unique.

No one can be like LeBron in this life. He is a global icon who doubles as community servant and social activist, then doubles again as social-media maven and movie star. As gifted as he is at being an inclusive teammate, the reality is that LeBron’s existence is not like everyone else’s.

So Davis is, by default, called to be a connector. Not that James necessarily needs help connecting with people, but Davis is the star with a more relatable platform. And he delivers plenty of that connective help, because it’s what comes naturally to Davis.

Davis’ longtime coach in New Orleans, Alvin Gentry, put it to me bluntly a few years ago when Davis was realizing he had to amplify his voice—no matter how much he enjoyed being one the guys—to carry the Pelicans higher.

Gentry wanted Davis to embrace a simple precept: “I’m one of the guys, but I’m the leader.”

Well, with James on this team, Davis doesn’t have to force that shot.

For as long as they play together, James puts more time on the 24-second clock for Davis to find his leadership comfort zone to take that shot. This is a veteran Lakers team right now anyway.

Davis can just be himself—which is someone who loves to learn, is properly respectful and is intent on improving in every way possible. That includes listening to James’ wisdom.

“He’s just been staying in my ear about everything, especially through the playoffs right now,” Davis said. “He’s been there for me and supported me and guided me throughout this entire process.”

Davis’ willingness to let James lead has defined the team in a basic sense. But a flip side of that is how Davis, 27, interacts with James, 35, to set another tone for the team—a lighter one in which everyone enjoys coming to work.

“Two guys who just like to have fun,” Davis said. “We like to work; we like to win. But off the court we kind of clicked: Two guys who like to have fun. Two guys who are big kids and play Xbox and have game nights back in L.A.”

Said James: “We’re two guys who know who we are. We know who we are as human beings. We’re not trying to be nobody else but our own identity, our own self. And when you know yourself and when you’re confident in what you do, both on and off the floor, and you know what you represent, then there’s no ego.

“We want both of us to succeed, both on and off the floor. We want our families to be happy. We want each other to try to be as happy as possible. There’s no ego. So, when you're able to figure that out in life—who you are and what you stand for—then nothing else matters.”