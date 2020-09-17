The Point: Back in the Conference Finals, Lakers Are Feeling Fresh This Time

This is serious now—in a good way. For a franchise that has always been about championships, this is the time you win a series and play for the championship … or you don’t.

The Lakers’ historical dominance of the NBA is reflected foremost in their 31 NBA Finals appearances, 50 percent more than even the Boston Celtics’ 21.

The Lakers play for championships.

And they’re one series away from doing it again, but doing it for the first time in 10 years. So, the feeling is uniquely refreshing, even if the franchise is accustomed to being here.

The NBA’s current final four is, not surprisingly, tinged with some Lakers pedigree. Even though the Denver Nuggets kept the Clippers from indulging the local L.A. affair in the Western Conference Finals, who are the gentlemen with whom the buck stops for the two Eastern Conference Finals teams? Longtime rivals Pat Riley of the Miami Heat and Danny Ainge of the Celtics … who brewed a caffeinated rivalry when Riley coached the Lakers and Ainge played for the Celtics in three classic NBA Finals showdowns in 1984-87.

That said, any Lakers fan who is lingering in memory lane for more than three seconds right now absolutely deserves to be whistled for a violation.

This feels like a new era in Lakers basketball because it is one—with newly minted All-NBA first-team honorees LeBron James and Anthony Davis partnering in their first playoff run together and doing something special.

The home-run acquisitions of James and Davis have the Lakers well positioned here in the late innings of this season to win a championship. Denver coach Michael Malone referred to them earlier this season as two of the top three players in the league—with James being No. 1.

More so than Lakers history, the criss-cross connections for the remaining NBA teams involve James, who was coached by both Miami’s Erik Spoelstra (2010-14) and Denver’s Michael Malone (2005-10) as Mike Brown’s assistant in Cleveland. (Brown also tried to get Malone to come to be his Lakers assistant in 2011.)

James also denied Boston coach Brad Stevens in both the 2017 and ’18 Eastern Conference Finals. James denied his own current Lakers coach, then-Indiana coach Frank Vogel, in the same way in 2013 and ’14.

Both LeBron and the Lakers’ organization are so accustomed to conference finals play that it’s like a seasoned surfer stepping from sand into water. And the Lakers have far more depth of late-playoff experience through their roster than Denver does. Denver stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are making their conference finals debuts—and the only time Nuggets veteran leader Paul Millsap made it this far since his rookie year was in 2015, when his Atlanta team was promptly swept by James’ Cleveland team.

As an organization, the Nuggets have reached the conference finals only three times before (losing to the Lakers the past two times in 2009 and 1985) and never made the NBA Finals.

However, it’s worthwhile to note what Vogel clarifies on that front, trying to make sure these Lakers appreciate how golden the opportunity is to gaze upon that Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“While we have players who have been there,” Vogel said, “we have not been there as a group.”