The Point: An Essay On Appreciating LeBron James

When you do so much, you create a lot that others can criticize. The safer way is to play basketball and just go home to eat your tacos on Tuesday quietly.

At heart, though, James is a dreamer. He believes the uncommon is within his reach. Because he opens his mind, he becomes better educated on that uncommon. Then at that point, it isn’t just in his reach; it’s in his wheelhouse.

He’s the best kind of dreamer, the one who believes his dreams are calls to action. Somehow, James finds the energy to follow through on so much action—from beloved cartoon movie sequels to innovative social reform.

But that is, if you get right down to it, the most common thread when you tie the great ones together. Threads might be about fashion in one era and about social media in another, but those determined to do something can get results at any time, in any place.

Think about how much this list of names has done beyond playing basketball: James, Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, James Worthy, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West.

That’s the exclusive list, newly updated with James, of Lakers players to be NBA Finals MVP.

They want to make things happen. They need to leave that legacy. They insist on being true to that dreamer within.

How did Bryant win a freakin’ Academy Award? Because he tapped into that little boy inside him and shared his voice. How did Johnson become an entrepreneurial sensation? Because he remembered how it felt when a youthful Earvin would slip into the executive chairs of his neighborhood business leaders and visualize life from that perch.

The mutual respect between Johnson, Bryant and James became more evident in recent years. And now James’ Lakers championship is in some ways his most impressive championship. Everyone can understand leaving home to conquer the world, as James did with Miami. Everyone can understand coming home to your people, as James did with Cleveland.

James still yearned for more, going west to live up to the Lakers’ brand that he’d always put on a pedestal. The transition was a struggle in various ways, even as basic as adapting to the Pacific time zone for the first time in his life. As he is determined to do, James did adapt.

He lives for the challenges.

That’s the real irony for his eager critics. The fodder is just more fuel.