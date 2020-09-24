The Point: A.D. Dominance Arises From Accountability, Determination

You say Anthony Davis’ buzzer beater to win Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals for the Lakers will be his signature moment of this playoff run—and you would be right.

It was dramatic. It was unforgettable. It was, as Davis yelled in celebration immediately, “Kobe.”

Yet what has also been openly there for all to see, albeit much more quietly and cloaked in the lonelier moments when all the world’s mouths haven’t been agape at his success and joy looping on autoplay before their eyes:

Three times the Lakers have lost games in these playoffs, and every single time, Davis has dangled himself to be available as a punching bag for anyone frustrated by the team’s loss. However much truth there has been to Davis’ responsibility, he has owned it and more.

The playoffs bring out truth about players, to be honest, and this is the truth about Davis: He is accountable when something goes wrong. He is determined to make it right. He cares so deeply, and he knows he can always make a difference.

This is why he has always been a beloved teammate—not a finger-pointer, not sneering at those who didn’t make him look better or win him more games in New Orleans.

It’s all the more appreciated now with the Lakers in the playoffs because it works for him. He has, as promised, done better the next time—and stayed better. The story arc of the Lakers’ playoffs has been those first-game failures being followed by domination in all the ways Davis’ game reflects the Lakers’ best game.

Now the Lakers have dropped Game 3 to the Denver Nuggets and face that bounce-back challenge once more Thursday.

“We know how we’ve got to play in Game 4,” Davis said, “from start to finish.”

Comparing the Lakers’ 10 victories to their three losses so far show Davis as a difference rainmaker: plus-15.7 versus minus-7.3 … 60.1 percent shooting versus 47.4 … 47.8 three-point percentage versus 9.1 … 4.5 assists versus 1.0.

So, there he was again after the Game 3 loss, ever accountable, taking failure internally and acutely.

“I’ve got to do a better job on the glass, personally,” he said. “I can’t have two rebounds for an entire game. So, I have to be better in that aspect. It’s unacceptable.”

He brought up, unsolicited, a key late-game play that he and Rajon Rondo “messed up on a fast-break opportunity where it should’ve been a guaranteed two points.” And Davis offered a sneak peek at his thinking for Game 4 with mention of not settling for too many jumpers: “Pump-fakes and driving to the basket, re-driving and finding an open teammate, is also a solution.”

A constant of this season has been LeBron James appreciating how much his co-star deeply suffers defeat (on the few occasions it has happened) and urging Davis to take it hard, fine, but not make it so hard on himself. It would be impossible, though, for this team to have grown the way it has—or for Davis to have grown so much in his career—without his care factor.

Besides sheer amazeballs talent, what stands out about Davis is this earnestness.