TWO GUYS GET THE HEADLINES, BUT THE STORY IS THE TEAM
The solo spotlights of NBA All-Star Weekend are gone by now. The splendid all-around numbers being posted by LeBron James and Anthony Davis—augmented further by some eye-catching three-point shooting lately—certainly continue, though.
The Lakers beating Philadelphia on Tuesday with both 76ers All-Stars (Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid) sidelined with injury drove home the importance of top guns flying high. James and Davis had about half the Lakers’ points (59 of 120) and rebounds (20 of 43)—and they had most of the assists (16 of 25), steals (five of nine) and blocks (four of six).
If you were to name the two guys who are the closest friends on the team these days, James and Davis might be the right answer there, too.
All of which makes it even more amazing that the feeling around the Lakers is that this is about a team—not just about two.
Yes, that’s a testament to James and Davis for their inclusive nature and commitment to collaboration … no surprise to NBA insiders who understand how each has led teams in the past. But all the Lakers’ players, coaches and front office share in creating the chemistry of this lab.
The simple point that it’s difficult to pinpoint which two players on this roster might be the two best friends out of the entire group speaks volumes about the atmosphere in that locker room.
This team isn’t cliquish. It’s also not about an individual’s worth being tied strictly to the baskets he makes.
It’s about solidarity headbands and cool handshakes and empowering and connecting.
“Everybody in here respects each other,” Davis said. “Everybody is on the same goal: Everybody just wants to win. We’re locked in. We do a lot of team activities together, and I think that just helps us.”
Davis cited the unique celebration of James’ three-point launch from the “R” in the Lakers’ mid-court logo Tuesday as an example of how this team feels. Davis, Danny Green and JaVale McGee went near center court like forensic detectives scouring the hardwood for ballistics evidence on how a weapon could be fired from such a distance.
”Being together, staying together, and having fun with it,” Davis said.
Lakers coach Frank Vogel fully understands what James and Davis provide, rightfully terming them the team’s “pillars.” But Vogel and his staff have also been diligent in recognizing the role players for their contributions and encouraging their growth. It’s the truth that everything James and Davis do is linked to what their teammates are doing, but it easily can go unnoticed.
Davis had those four blocks Tuesday, but Vogel made sure to mention to reporters how Avery Bradley’s “defensive tenacity set a tone” on the perimeter. Davis coming over to block shots from the back side was honestly, Vogel said, “a little bit of being a recipient of us speeding up their offense” through team-wide defense.
At the other end, the most obvious illustration of basic teamwork is that James can’t lead the league in assists without someone converting his passes—and it can’t be Davis every time. Yet it bears reminding that even something as crude as getting out James’ or Davis’ way on offense is, in fact, teamwork.
There is an art to vacating the lane to give James and Davis room to attack the basket while minimizing the threat of help defense coming at them. McGee and Dwight Howard have especially done well in this area—knowing the right timing to go as lob threats from the dunker’s spot if that’s the right move instead.
As awe-inspiring as it is simply to see what circus shots or perfect plays James or Davis can perform, a greater level of satisfaction awaits everyone upon appreciating that teammates are helping make the magic.
Which was the Lakers’ top highlight last week? Alex Caruso’s between-the-legs drop pass for James to dunk, or Davis’ steal and behind-the-back, left-handed save while falling out of bounds for Kyle Kuzma to dunk? Either play took very specific execution and teamwork from someone else.
In Caruso’s case, he pushed the ball up court amid traffic, locked in on James’ voice communicating that he was trailing the play and dropped the ball back right on time to James instead of opting for the predictable pass to the corner for a possible Kentavious Caldwell-Pope three-pointer. (Side note: Caldwell-Pope running the floor and drawing the attention of New Orleans’ Josh Hart kept Hart from being in place to take a charge from James.)
Kuzma’s assistance was both subtle and spectacular. He made a perfect defensive switch with Caldwell-Pope to trap Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson against the sideline, setting up the bad pass for Davis to deflect—then created the passing lane for Davis by aggressively going from defense to offense before possession was certain. Three power dribbles downcourt later, Kuzma avoided one steal attempt and absorbed one hard foul upon dunking—allowing Davis to howl with joy and celebrate like crazy behind the play with teammates on the bench, almost inadvertently knocking over Vogel.
The contributions this season of Caruso and Kuzma are a particular commentary on the team chemistry. This is a veteran team, with understated leadership coming from guys such as Rajon Rondo, Jared Dudley, Bradley and Green. McGee and Howard are big personalities who are used to experiencing big games, too.
But the vets have been deeply supportive of Caruso and Kuzma. Both have felt that love. It’s evident that everyone wants those two guys to develop—truth be told, Caruso is only a year younger and Kuzma only two years younger than Davis, 26—even as this championship pursuit is the main priority.
An easy example of how just about any two guys on the team have each other’s back is how McGee has been a particular champion of both Caruso and Kuzma.
Caruso and McGee can be heard regularly bantering from their nearby lockers at Staples Center, and it was Caruso’s “new stylist” McGee who directed him to cut his hair and don the headband for 2020. Caruso’s All-Star votes piled up from there, and the headband-related celebration Caruso and McGee created is primed to go viral come playoff time with as many memorable plays as Caruso delivers.
Meanwhile, McGee can be heard seriously praising Kuzma: “He can score and still if he’s getting double-teamed or help-side (defense), he knows how to dish it off. I felt like his growth started last year.” Or McGee can be seen throwing a snowball/drink bottle in a snowstorm, prompting Kuzma hilariously to post to Instagram (reminiscent of those halcyon social-media days of Kuzma and Lonzo Ball bonding): “Dammit walked off the plane and a 7foot Javale snow elf gunned me down like I was a reindeer in the wilderness minding my own business.”
Intangible support from veteran teammates is fine and dandy. Having your individual basketball development attached to the jetpack that is playing alongside LeBron James is as good as it gets.
When you switch the discussion from who hangs out with whom to specific Lakers pairings on the court, you find that the top two-man units for the Lakers this season are first Caruso and James, second Kuzma and James.
Among Lakers units to play at least 300 minutes together, the Caruso-James duo leads with a net rating of 23.3 in 462 minutes; Kuzma and James together are next-best with a 14.5 net rating in 720 minutes. That means Caruso with James for 100 possessions would have the Lakers outscoring the opposition by a 117-93.7 score—and Kuzma with James would be 114.2-99.7. (Davis with James isn’t too shabby at a 10.1 net rating in a prodigious 1,248 minutes.)
Both Caruso and Kuzma also had noticeably positive net ratings alongside James last season. Caruso and James had 9.1 in the small sample size of 147 minutes. Kuzma and James, however, played by far the most together of any Lakers tandem last season with 1,445 minutes and wound up with a 2.9 net rating, higher than James had with any other regular Lakers starter.
The familiarity of being in a second season with James logically helps Caruso and Kuzma in producing at team-best levels alongside James now. Take that analysis a step further, and it follows that all the guys in their first Lakers seasons now should be even more in step with James come playoff time. Furthermore, the total number of seasons these teammates have played with Davis is just one (Rondo in 2017-18).
At 47-13, the Lakers are ahead of the 60-game paces set by their past two championship teams—the 2008-09 and 2009-10 Lakers led by the Kobe Bryant-Pau Gasol tandem featuring their own excellent chemistry.
Because the chemistry this season is already so excellent, it’s easy to forget that it’s going to get even better as more days pass together for these Lakers.
“Still a lot of departments we can get better at,” Davis said. “That’s the scary thing for teams—and good thing for us.”
Kevin Ding is an independent sports writer, and the statements and views expressed by him do not necessarily represent the views of the Los Angeles Lakers.
