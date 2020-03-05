TWO GUYS GET THE HEADLINES, BUT THE STORY IS THE TEAM

Lakers coach Frank Vogel fully understands what James and Davis provide, rightfully terming them the team’s “pillars.” But Vogel and his staff have also been diligent in recognizing the role players for their contributions and encouraging their growth. It’s the truth that everything James and Davis do is linked to what their teammates are doing, but it easily can go unnoticed.

Davis had those four blocks Tuesday, but Vogel made sure to mention to reporters how Avery Bradley’s “defensive tenacity set a tone” on the perimeter. Davis coming over to block shots from the back side was honestly, Vogel said, “a little bit of being a recipient of us speeding up their offense” through team-wide defense.

At the other end, the most obvious illustration of basic teamwork is that James can’t lead the league in assists without someone converting his passes—and it can’t be Davis every time. Yet it bears reminding that even something as crude as getting out James’ or Davis’ way on offense is, in fact, teamwork.

There is an art to vacating the lane to give James and Davis room to attack the basket while minimizing the threat of help defense coming at them. McGee and Dwight Howard have especially done well in this area—knowing the right timing to go as lob threats from the dunker’s spot if that’s the right move instead.

As awe-inspiring as it is simply to see what circus shots or perfect plays James or Davis can perform, a greater level of satisfaction awaits everyone upon appreciating that teammates are helping make the magic.

Which was the Lakers’ top highlight last week? Alex Caruso’s between-the-legs drop pass for James to dunk, or Davis’ steal and behind-the-back, left-handed save while falling out of bounds for Kyle Kuzma to dunk? Either play took very specific execution and teamwork from someone else.

In Caruso’s case, he pushed the ball up court amid traffic, locked in on James’ voice communicating that he was trailing the play and dropped the ball back right on time to James instead of opting for the predictable pass to the corner for a possible Kentavious Caldwell-Pope three-pointer. (Side note: Caldwell-Pope running the floor and drawing the attention of New Orleans’ Josh Hart kept Hart from being in place to take a charge from James.)

Kuzma’s assistance was both subtle and spectacular. He made a perfect defensive switch with Caldwell-Pope to trap Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson against the sideline, setting up the bad pass for Davis to deflect—then created the passing lane for Davis by aggressively going from defense to offense before possession was certain. Three power dribbles downcourt later, Kuzma avoided one steal attempt and absorbed one hard foul upon dunking—allowing Davis to howl with joy and celebrate like crazy behind the play with teammates on the bench, almost inadvertently knocking over Vogel.

The contributions this season of Caruso and Kuzma are a particular commentary on the team chemistry. This is a veteran team, with understated leadership coming from guys such as Rajon Rondo, Jared Dudley, Bradley and Green. McGee and Howard are big personalities who are used to experiencing big games, too.

But the vets have been deeply supportive of Caruso and Kuzma. Both have felt that love. It’s evident that everyone wants those two guys to develop—truth be told, Caruso is only a year younger and Kuzma only two years younger than Davis, 26—even as this championship pursuit is the main priority.

An easy example of how just about any two guys on the team have each other’s back is how McGee has been a particular champion of both Caruso and Kuzma.

Caruso and McGee can be heard regularly bantering from their nearby lockers at Staples Center, and it was Caruso’s “new stylist” McGee who directed him to cut his hair and don the headband for 2020. Caruso’s All-Star votes piled up from there, and the headband-related celebration Caruso and McGee created is primed to go viral come playoff time with as many memorable plays as Caruso delivers.

Meanwhile, McGee can be heard seriously praising Kuzma: “He can score and still if he’s getting double-teamed or help-side (defense), he knows how to dish it off. I felt like his growth started last year.” Or McGee can be seen throwing a snowball/drink bottle in a snowstorm, prompting Kuzma hilariously to post to Instagram (reminiscent of those halcyon social-media days of Kuzma and Lonzo Ball bonding): “Dammit walked off the plane and a 7foot Javale snow elf gunned me down like I was a reindeer in the wilderness minding my own business.”