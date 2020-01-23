SECRET TO LAKERS’ SUCCESS: BEING THEIR OWN MOTORS

By Kevin Ding - Senior Writer

However this season winds up, one of the fondest memories is already cemented: how the relationship between Lakers fans and Alex Caruso has blossomed into an unabashed love affair.

The All-Star votes—Caruso was fourth among Western Conference guards, just ahead of recent NBA MVP winners Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry—reflect the mania, even if Caruso is a little sheepish about it. Popularity contests might not be the best way to judge many things, but everyone should be able to agree that it’s awfully impressive to be winning a popularity contest while not trying very hard to be popular.

Along those same lines, the unassuming Caruso has become such a lightning rod for Lakers support because of the earnest, competitive way he plays the game. Caruso is now this vessel for Lakers energy not because he’s asking for it or trying to collect it, but rather because he plays with his own honest, competitive energy—and fans recognize that.

He legit brings it, so Lakers fans thrilled with this season have shown him inordinate love in return. A perfect storm of energy has resulted.

Asked about how synced he seems with Lakers fans at Staples Center this season, Caruso said: “I am my own motor. I give myself my own energy. But hopefully that [energy from the fans] translates to some energy for my teammates if they’re in are in a rut or not feeling it. Hopefully that can bring them energy.”

There’s no doubt about how home fans can rally their team. For the Lakers and their fans at home, Caruso said: “When they give us energy, it makes it so much easier to play.”

But this Lakers crew has proved that it isn’t dependent on outside motivation. At 20-4 on the road after beating Brooklyn, the Lakers have actually been better away from Staples—with a remarkable 14-game road winning streak against West teams since losing on opening night in a Clippers home game at Staples. There is, in fact, a real possibility the Lakers could go undefeated in other Western Conference buildings for the entire season: Feb. 12 game at Denver and March 14 at Utah are the only games among the 10 games remaining in other West buildings that pit the Lakers against opponents anywhere close to .500 or better.

Certainly the Lakers get more than their share of support in road arenas, as seen by the MVP chant for LeBron James on Saturday in Houston … and the MVP chant for Caruso on Wednesday in New York. James referred to the rare power of the Lakers’ fan following out of town as “something you really can’t explain unless you’re involved in it.”

Yet as much spunk as it takes for a fan to wear the road team’s gear into an arena, it takes more resolve for the road team to execute its attack mindset regardless of what, where, when and whom … and win. Time after time this season - including in the victories in Houston, New York and Brooklyn on this current road trip - the Lakers have brought their own energy, quieted the home crowd and opened the door for that small army of their fans to be clearly heard.