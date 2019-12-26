Lessons Learned in Long Road From December

Kyle Kuzma was asked Monday what the result of the game Wednesday would mean. “Nothing,” he answered, “ ‘cause it’s December.” However, as to the significance of the holiday occasion, Kuzma’s voice took on a giddy caroler’s tenor.

“Growing up as a kid, I used to watch Bron, Rondo, Dwight [Howard], all those guys play on Christmas, and I used to be that kid who’d just sit in front of the TV from 10 a.m., when the games started, to the late-cap game,” Kuzma said. “And now I’m doing it, and now kids are watching me, so it really means a lot to me for just that simple reason as a basketball fan.”

In 2017 Kuzma tied the NBA Christmas record for most three-pointers in one game with six. His 31 points scored that day were the most by a rookie on Christmas since James’ 34 points in 2003. Kuzma’s personality is one that just locks in on spotlight moments, as further proved in February with his 35 points and All-Star Rising Stars MVP honor.

“I just love playing in big games,” Kuzma said. “It’s what you want when you grow up as a kid. You want to play in big games and bright lights. On top of that, playing on Christmas is like childhood dreams to me.”

On Wednesday, Kuzma delivered a Christmas pregame outfit fresh off the Paris fashion runway via Los Angeles designer Mike Amiri—and then 19 first-half points. Kuzma finished with 25 to maintain his lofty career Christmas average right there.

With James—No. 3 on the all-time Christmas scoring list behind Kobe Bryant and Oscar Robertson—getting kneed in the groin early in the game, Kuzma’s output kept the Lakers in control most of the way before “we just beat ourselves,” Kuzma said.

No, the game result might not be of huge lasting relevance to the Lakers. James said: “I haven’t even gotten to a point where I’m thinking about a seven-game series, to be honest. It’s Dec. 25, and we’ve got a long way to go even to think about trying to compete against anyone in a seven-game series.”

But the potential impact of Kuzma does resonate.

“This is what I look like when I’m healthy and I’m confident in my body,” he said. “I’ve been hurt all year, and this is the best I’ve felt. My play the past two games reflected it.”

Christmas joy notwithstanding, Kuzma was businesslike in huddling with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and reviewing video with assistant coach Miles Simon late Wednesday afternoon. Even Kuzma’s pregame shooting workout was noticeably smoother Wednesday than before his two-week break to heal the left ankle on which he still wears kinesiology tape. He said he felt 70 percent healthy before that time off refreshed him.

The game affirmed Kuzma as the sort of player who seeks out the spotlight instead of shying away from it. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had Kuzma on the floor down the stretch against the Clippers because he “had been playing well.”

It’s something that stands to be relevant in the playoffs, when opponents are keying even more intently on limiting what Davis and James do with the ball.

Regarding Kuzma leading the Lakers in scoring for the first time this season, Clippers guard Paul George said: “It’s great in that aspect that their special weapon was their leading scorer as opposed to their stars being their leading scorers.”

In the Lakers’ locker room, Danny Green said afterward: “Kuz is going to be big for us.”