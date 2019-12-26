Lessons Learned in Long Road From December
There are big events. There are big games. They are not always the same. And Christmas in the NBA is much more the former than the latter. The reality is that the playoffs are barely a glint in anyone’s eye right now.
That’s not to say it can’t be decidedly fun and exciting to go through a big event … or what qualifies caveat-wise as a big game in December or a big game early in the season.
Christmas at Staples Center between the Clippers and Lakers on Wednesday was that kind of experience. It was different than normal: The usual pop music got suddenly swapped out for Feliz Navidad while Kawhi Leonard and Alex Caruso were warming up at their respective baskets. We saw bolder sneaker colors such as Avery Bradley’s fire-engine red—or Rajon Rondo flat-out gifting his sneakers to a boy in a LeBron James jersey before the game, prompting the boy’s father to shout to him: “Merry Christmas! Oh, man!”
The purple basket stanchions read “Happy Holidays” with gold bows on them. The Laker Girls wore their usual Christmas outfits with the feathery fringe that comes off fluttering like snowflakes in the air during timeout dance performances.
Fans were lined up out to Chick Hearn Court for Staples’ doors to open, extra eager for the matchup between these two in-house title contenders. Even two arena ushers could be heard following up their Christmas greetings before the game with a prediction question from one to the other about who would win. (The answer: “I got the Lakers. Always Lakers. It’s a family tradition.”)
It was only appropriate to have unique player-fan interaction courtside just before halftime with Anthony Davis falling on actor Kevin Hart—and then trying to get Hart to take a selfie pic with him right then and there … before LeBron jumped into the mix for fun. (Davis and Hart later found each other and embraced in more conventional upright form at the end of halftime.)
The game definitely came through as the bonding ritual for folks to watch gathered at home for Christmas—or the diversion that assists those dysfunctional families who need TV to survive being together with nothing to talk about. Either way, it was the Lakers playing on Christmas for a league-leading 21st consecutive year … and it was the usual big event.
Kyle Kuzma was asked Monday what the result of the game Wednesday would mean. “Nothing,” he answered, “ ‘cause it’s December.” However, as to the significance of the holiday occasion, Kuzma’s voice took on a giddy caroler’s tenor.
“Growing up as a kid, I used to watch Bron, Rondo, Dwight [Howard], all those guys play on Christmas, and I used to be that kid who’d just sit in front of the TV from 10 a.m., when the games started, to the late-cap game,” Kuzma said. “And now I’m doing it, and now kids are watching me, so it really means a lot to me for just that simple reason as a basketball fan.”
In 2017 Kuzma tied the NBA Christmas record for most three-pointers in one game with six. His 31 points scored that day were the most by a rookie on Christmas since James’ 34 points in 2003. Kuzma’s personality is one that just locks in on spotlight moments, as further proved in February with his 35 points and All-Star Rising Stars MVP honor.
“I just love playing in big games,” Kuzma said. “It’s what you want when you grow up as a kid. You want to play in big games and bright lights. On top of that, playing on Christmas is like childhood dreams to me.”
On Wednesday, Kuzma delivered a Christmas pregame outfit fresh off the Paris fashion runway via Los Angeles designer Mike Amiri—and then 19 first-half points. Kuzma finished with 25 to maintain his lofty career Christmas average right there.
With James—No. 3 on the all-time Christmas scoring list behind Kobe Bryant and Oscar Robertson—getting kneed in the groin early in the game, Kuzma’s output kept the Lakers in control most of the way before “we just beat ourselves,” Kuzma said.
No, the game result might not be of huge lasting relevance to the Lakers. James said: “I haven’t even gotten to a point where I’m thinking about a seven-game series, to be honest. It’s Dec. 25, and we’ve got a long way to go even to think about trying to compete against anyone in a seven-game series.”
But the potential impact of Kuzma does resonate.
“This is what I look like when I’m healthy and I’m confident in my body,” he said. “I’ve been hurt all year, and this is the best I’ve felt. My play the past two games reflected it.”
Christmas joy notwithstanding, Kuzma was businesslike in huddling with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and reviewing video with assistant coach Miles Simon late Wednesday afternoon. Even Kuzma’s pregame shooting workout was noticeably smoother Wednesday than before his two-week break to heal the left ankle on which he still wears kinesiology tape. He said he felt 70 percent healthy before that time off refreshed him.
The game affirmed Kuzma as the sort of player who seeks out the spotlight instead of shying away from it. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had Kuzma on the floor down the stretch against the Clippers because he “had been playing well.”
It’s something that stands to be relevant in the playoffs, when opponents are keying even more intently on limiting what Davis and James do with the ball.
Regarding Kuzma leading the Lakers in scoring for the first time this season, Clippers guard Paul George said: “It’s great in that aspect that their special weapon was their leading scorer as opposed to their stars being their leading scorers.”
In the Lakers’ locker room, Danny Green said afterward: “Kuz is going to be big for us.”
In both the Lakers’ 24-3 start and 0-4 slump, the overriding goal has been the same, per Vogel: “Build habits that are going to win for us in the playoffs.”
Quibbling over details, you could ask Kuzma for more than the zero assists he provided Wednesday (though he also had zero turnovers). On one play he had a driving layup blocked, failing to adhere to Vogel’s tenet that the best time to make the extra pass is on the fast break. Davis reminded Kuzma after that play to make the pass next time.
Not fouling so much was an undeniable team takeaway from this Clippers game, with Green saying, “A lot of it started with me in that fourth quarter.” But Davis also noted: “We got back to our tenacity on defense, and that’s going to help us win a lot of games.”
That’s December for you. It’s contenders trying to figure things out, with final exams a long way away. It’s everyone else just trying to get good—as Lakers fans will remember from last year, when winning on Christmas at defending champion Golden State was exhilarating but unsustainable.
If you think panic is setting in for these Lakers, consider Kuzma’s quote about the past four games: “Bron didn’t play in one. A.D. didn’t play in one. Got outplayed in Milwaukee. And let one slip.”
You could add an asterisk next to the Milwaukee game as the final stop on a 10-day road trip, too. The Lakers tried to offset the weariness by not practicing a single time along the way.
“Usually it leads to a little bit of slippage in your togetherness and execution,” Vogel said of resting, “particularly on the defensive end. … We have an experienced team, and you’ve got to be intelligent with how much you’re keeping them off their feet with the long haul. It is a marathon of a season.
“The No. 1 thing for us is to get everybody healthy and playing their best basketball come playoff time. That’s really what the regular season is about. Win as many games as you can throughout while you’re doing that.”
Many years ago, then-Lakers head coach Phil Jackson suggested the NBA scheduler-maker place only two games on Christmas: Lakers-Clippers and Knicks-Nets. That way, everyone in the league could just stay home for the holiday.
The underlying point of Jackson’s peace-on-earth suggestion is that Christmas is too early in the season for big games anyway.
“We want to be the best team in June; we want to be the team that’s holding up the trophy,” said Howard, the league’s leading rebounder among active players in Christmas games. “And I think when we do that, nobody will remember the game that we lost on Christmas.”
Kevin Ding is an independent sports writer, and the statements and views expressed by him do not necessarily represent the views of the Los Angeles Lakers.
