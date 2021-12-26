That’s a Wrap: Lakers are Defeated by Brooklyn on Christmas Day

This Christmas Day Game was one that was sure to get your tinsel in a tussle. The Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets at the now official Crypto.com Arena. Despite a valiant effort, the Purple and Gold fought back from a 23-point deficit and couldn’t hold on. They lost to Brooklyn 122-115.

LeBron James (39 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast) passed Lakers’ Legend Kobe Bryant and became the league’s all-time leading scorer on Christmas Day. For 16 Christmas Day games, the King has given the gift of a stellar performance. Tonight, he wielded the Lakers in battle as they fought to get the game back in the final quarter.

The Lakers went on a 17-0 run. It was Lakers Basketball in the fourth. A triple off an outlet pass from LBJ to Malik Monk (20 pts, 4 reb) cut the deficit to eight. Then Bron hit a step-back three, and then another triple to answer Patty Mills (34 pts, 7 ast) three-pointer.

This was Malik’s first game back after quarantining from the team. He was popping off shots out there in true Microwave fashion. Monk went 3-for-7 from the arc, the best three-point shooter out there for the Lakers.

The Lakers played small for a majority of the game. Carmelo Anthony (17 pts, 11 reb) was important under the hoop. He was big on collecting the ball and feeding Bron.

The Lakers defense couldn’t find a solution for the problem James Harden (36 pts, 10 reb, 10 ast) and Mills were posing. Patty notched his season-high in points, they were both extremely effective from the arc. In fact, the Nets shot 43% from three-point range to the Lakers’ 28%.

This is the Lakers fifth loss in a row. The team continues to search for the answers for their consistent success. The team heads to Houston to take on the Rockets on Tuesday. Let’s see if they find some answers there.