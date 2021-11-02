Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Rockets - 11/2/21

The Lakers (4-3) won their third straight home game following Sunday’s 95-85 victory over the Rockets (1-5). The same two teams will meet again tonight at STAPLES Center with the pregame show set for 6:30 p.m. PT and tipoff for 7:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s game:

CENTURY MARK BRON WATCH

As LeBron James enters his 1,316th game, he sits at 99 career triple-doubles and is currently fifth on the all-time triple-doubles list and is second among active players. Teammate Russell Westbrook sits at the top of the list with 185 career triple-doubles and counting.

If James accomplishes the feat tonight, it will mark the fifth time in NBA history a player recorded at least 100 career triple-doubles. The list is as follows:

- Russell Westbrook: 185

- Oscar Robertson: 181

- Magic Johnson: 138

- Jason Kidd: 107

LeBron recorded a career-high 18 triple-doubles in his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season. In 172 games, he’s totaled approximately 1/4 of his triple-doubles in a Laker uniform (26) with perhaps, many more on the way.

THE MAN THEY CALL MELO

Carmelo Anthony is in year 19 of his NBA career and to the surprise of many is showing his ability to adapt to a new team, new schemes and provide a spark off the Lakers bench. Melo currently ranks fourth in the NBA in made 3-pointers (24) and sixth in 3-point percentage (52.2). Not to mention he leads the league in catch-and-shoot 3-pointers (20) and has the Lakers with the sixth-best shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.6).

Additionally, Anthony has hit at least four 3-pointers and is averaging just under 23 points in four straight home games. But it hasn’t just been Melo’s offensive prowess that has the veteran in high praises of Lakers Nation. In Sunday’s game against the Rockets, he recorded four blocks and two steals for the first time since his rookie season in 2003 in a game against another rookie by the name of LeBron James.

Now teammates, LeBron spoke highly of Anthony and how he’s been able to find his rhythm as a lethal shooter.

“He’s finding himself,” James said. “Either his man is guarding him and he’s leaving him, or he’s in great rhythms and he’s just taking his shots and knocking them down. You know it’s definitely big for us. Especially with some of our other playmakers out…Melo definitely stepped it up from the perimeter.”

BACK-TO-BACK EXECUTION

Besides the playoffs, it is usually rare to play the same team in back-to-back games during the NBA season. Tonight is one of those rarities. L.A. and Houston will square off again for the second time in three days.

The Lakers executed a one of their more solid defensive plans this season, holding the Rockets to season-lows of 85 total points and 35 first half points. Los Angeles also scored 32 points off 27 turnovers (most forced on an opponent this season).

Frank Vogel experimented Sunday night, adding Avery Bradley to the starting lineup and moving AD to the five in place of DeAndre Jordan to go along with James, Westbrook and Kent Bazemore.

“We’ve been talking about certain points in the season to explore roster flexibility and the way Houston plays, it seemed like a good opportunity to look at that,” Vogel said postgame. “I also liked the way we finished the fourth quarter against Cleveland having [Kent] Base and AB [Avery Bradley] out there guarding the other team’s best perimeter players and AD at the five.”

Vogel’s experimentation could be utilized again tonight with the amount of success it achieved two days prior.