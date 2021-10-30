Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Rockets - 10/31/21

The Lakers host Houston on Halloween at Staples Center, set to tip at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet.

Below are three things to know about the matchup:

TURNING UP THE DEFENSIVE DIAL

After a first half that featured myriad defensive miscues for a defense that has a long way to go*, the Lakers settled in for a much-improved fourth quarter against Cleveland. They held the Cavs to only 16 points in the period, the fewest points scored by an opponent this young season. Cleveland hit just 22.2 percent of their shots, the lowest percentage in any quarter thus far.

*Frank Vogel: “We’re still learning each other. We’re still trying to figure out what it takes to get great ball security … We’re not spacing appropriately, we’re screening poorly. There were a few other things but defensively, disappointed in the first half. There is no other way to put it.”

Keying the defense was Anthony Davis on the inside, and Austin Reaves and Avery Bradley on the perimeter. The two backup guards helped turn things around in both the first and second half, bringing a mix of intensity and correct rotations to the court for Frank Vogel.

“The coaches just preached to stay with our scheme, saying really just execute our scheme and we’ll be fine,” said Reaves. “[The Cavs] did a really good job on offensive rebounds, which they do. I think they are fourth in the league on offensive rebounds, so we knew going into the game that’s what they do and we really just stuck to our scheme. Just go out there and play as hard as possible.”

’MELO’S HOT SHOOTING

For the second consecutive home game, Carmelo Anthony buried six three-pointers in eight attempts, all six of which came in the second half. His 18 second half points were no doubt huge towards L.A. pulling off a double-digit win, when they’d trailed by as many as nine in the third quarter.

Carmelo Anthony with @LakersReporter on hitting six threes in his 24-point performance: "Just finding my spot on the floor and playing off the guys. LeBron did a great job of finding me tonight." #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/xYtYk8G9pj — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 30, 2021

Some of his best looks came in catch-and-shoot situations as he spaced the floor for LeBron James and Anthony Davis screen/roll action, for which Cleveland had no answer.

“A threat,” said LeBron James of his 2003 Draft Class mate. “He’s a sniper. What we call in our league, guys that don’t need much airspace to get it off because its quick trigger. It creates so much space for myself, Russ and AD to work our pick and roll magic. When you have guys like Melo and guys that can space the floor, you can keep guys honest on the perimeter.”

YOUNG ROCKETS

After blowing a 26-point lead to the young OKC Thunder on Wednesday, the Lakers should be harder to catch off guard as the almost-as-young Rockets come to town. Featuring three 2021 First Round picks (Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Usman Garuba), the Rockets do sprinkle in a few vets, like Daniel Theis and Christian Wood.

Green, the second overall pick – taken just ahead of Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, who was terrific against the Lakers on Friday – has struggled with his efficiency, shooting 34.7 percent from the field, and 31.6 percent from three. Wood’s leading them in scoring with 19.8 points on 46.8 percent from the field, while Kevin Porter Jr.’s also had an inefficient start, at 39.6 percent on FG’s. Houston’s one win came against OKC, while they’ve lost to Utah, Dallas, Boston and Minnesota. The Rockets rank 27th in offense, and 18th in defense thus far.