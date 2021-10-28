Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Cavaliers - 10/29/21

Following a stunning loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, the Lakers (2-3) will look to get back in the win column with the first of four straight at STAPLES Center, when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2). Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. PT and tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet.

Here are three things to know before tonight’s game:

DAVIS vs MOBLEY

Throughout his one season at USC (2020-21, Evan Mobley was compared similarly to Anthony Davis.

Size, wingspan, style of play, you name it.

Davis played one season at Kentucky (2011-12) and was named the Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) for his efforts. Mobley won the same awards but in the Pac-12 conference, becoming the second player from a major conference to win the trio of awards, joining Davis.

While the sample size is small in just five games played, both Davis and Mobley lead their teams in blocks (Davis averaging 2.4 / Mobley averaging 2.0). Additionally, through his first five games, Mobley is averaging 13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

In his first five rookie games, Davis averaged 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

The numbers are a deadlock but the one stat line that stands out is the assists department, something that makes Mobley’s game promising. With his passing ability, he can make high-level reads and he can make them quickly.

Look for the Lakers to try and minimize the big man’s mobility.

UTILIZE THE CHARITY STRIPE

Last season, the Lakers ranked 27th in the league with a free-throw percentage of 74.2%. Through the five early contests, the Lakers currently rank in that exact same spot as they finished last season. However, Los Angeles has vastly improved in their fundamentals, finishing with a better free-throw percentage than three of their five opponents thus far.

Cleveland currently ranks 8th in the league with a 79.5% free-throw percentage and have a +43 difference of getting to the line compared to their opponent.

The Lakers have been in tight contests since opening night, with their largest loss being a difference of 10 points to Phoenix and their largest win being a difference of four points against San Antonio.

If Los Angles continues to improve with their freebies, the difference of losses and wins becomes more favorable for the latter.

STATUS UPDATE

In yesterday’s injury report update, LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and Wayne Ellington were all listed as questionable heading into tonight’s game. James missed both back-to-back road games, as he is still dealing with right ankle soreness from his collision with Grizzlies’ guard Desmond Bane in Sunday’s win. Rondo rolled his right ankle in Wednesday’s loss to OKC and immediately came out of the game when it occurred. Although he did return and finished with 16 minutes, his availability status will be determined after Friday’s shootaround.

The same goes for Ellington, who is dealing with a left hamstring strain. Ellington has dressed in the last few games, Frank Vogel has yet to push him off the bench and into any games, but things could change as we head into the Friday night matchup.

AD was listed as probable following a late-fourth quarter spill against the Spurs. He clutched for his knee but was able to finish the quarter and then be the difference in overtime. Additionally, he played 37 minutes against the Thunder, showing no signs of trouble. Except Davis in the lineup, barring any setbacks.