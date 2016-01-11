TDIKH: January 11

Jan. 11, 2008

29 years, 141 days

Wearing a towel over his head during his minutes on the bench, Kobe Bryant fought through a viral upper respiratory infection in the kind of way that few could.

That meant dropping 37 points in a 110-105 win over Milwaukee.

“Early in the ballgame I was feeling real weak and I was trying to find a rhythm, but I was able to muscle through it,” Bryant told reporters. “I was just trying to focus on the execution and find little things to motivate me.”

Bryant scored 16 in both the first and fourth quarters to lead the Lakers to their fifth straight win.

He shot 12-of-25 from the field, plus 8-of-8 at the free throw line, while handing out seven assists and hitting five 3-pointers.

Andrew Bynum added 25 points (10-of-13) and a then career-high 17 rebounds to fend off Mo Williams (28 points) and the Bucks.