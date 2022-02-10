Supply Chain Issues Have Yet to be Resolved in Portland

It was a tight game up in Rip City as the Lakers took on the Trail Blazers in some back-to-back action for the Lake Show. The lead never grew past 10 for either team, but Portland pulled out the win, 107-105.

The Trail Blazers, led by Anfernee Simons (29 pts, 5 ast), outscored the Lakers by 18 points in the paint and 24 points off the fast break. The fast breaks came as a result of 21 Lakers’ turnovers.

This was the Lakers' fifth loss in a row. It was their first game this season without Russell Westbrook. The team struggled with urgency and consistency overall. LeBron James (30 pts, 7 ast, 3 stl) steered his team for 37 minutes and even hit a buzzer-beating triple to end the match, but his performance wasn’t enough to counter Portland’s collective effort.

Coach Frank Vogel called this game “a different kind of challenge.” He said the team has to play with “better habits.” They’re going to keep working, watching film on this game, and move onto the next this Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.