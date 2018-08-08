Lakers 2018-19 Schedule Highlights

The NBA announced select games for the Lakers 2018-19 regular season schedule, presented by Delta Air Lines. The announcement only pertains to games during the opening week of the season on national TV, Christmas Day, and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Lakers schedule for those games is:

(all times Pacific)

DATE OPPONENT CITY TIME October 18 Portland Trail Blazers at POR 7:30pm October 20 Houston Rockets STAPLES Center 7:30pm December 25 Golden State Warriors at GSW 5:00pm January 21 Golden State Warriors STAPLES Center 7:30pm

The complete game schedule will be announced on Friday, Aug. 10.