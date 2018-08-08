Lakers 2018-19 Schedule Highlights

Posted: Aug 08, 2018

The NBA announced select games for the Lakers 2018-19 regular season schedule, presented by Delta Air Lines. The announcement only pertains to games during the opening week of the season on national TV, Christmas Day, and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Lakers schedule for those games is:
(all times Pacific)

DATE OPPONENT CITY TIME
October 18 Portland Trail Blazers at POR 7:30pm
October 20 Houston Rockets STAPLES Center 7:30pm
December 25 Golden State Warriors at GSW 5:00pm
January 21 Golden State Warriors STAPLES Center 7:30pm

The complete game schedule will be announced on Friday, Aug. 10.

Tags
Lakers, 1819schedule

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Lakers