Lakers Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule Presented by Delta Air Lines

The Los Angeles Lakers 2019-20 regular season schedule was announced today. The Lakers open the season with a road contest against the LA Clippers on October 22 and will play their home-opener on October 25 versus Utah.

The Lakers will play on Christmas Day for the 21st consecutive season, hosting the Clippers at STAPLES Center. Other marquee home games include the Toronto Raptors November 10, the Houston Rockets February 6, the Boston Celtics February 23, the Philadelphia 76ers March 3 and the Golden State Warriors April 9.

Los Angeles will take a six-game road trip, the team’s longest of the season, from March 21-30. Additionally, the Lakers have two five-game home stands from December 29-January 7 and from April 5-14. Los Angeles will play 12 sets of back-to-back games in 2019-20.

Los Angeles is scheduled to play on national television a total of 31 times, appearing on ABC six times, ESPN 14 times and TNT 12 times. The Christmas Day contest against the LA Clippers is an ESPN game simulcasting on ABC. In addition, the Lakers will appear 12 times on NBATV.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2019-20 preseason schedule is presented by Delta Air Lines, the Official Airline of the Lakers. Delta has been Los Angeles’ fastest-growing airline since 2009 and has been a proud partner of the Lakers since the 2010-11 season. Delta and the Lakers have partnered in support of the Los Angeles community through programs like ‘Beyond the Court’ and the annual ‘Salute to Our Troops’ campaign. During the 2018-2019 season, Delta and the Lakers launched Fast Break Films, a series of short clips that highlighted the ties between the airline and fans of the Lakers.

Information on single-game ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks.

See the schedule.