Ticket Information for a Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

WHAT: Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant WHEN: February 24, 2020 - 10:00am PT WHERE: STAPLES CENTER

1111 S. Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

TICKET INFORMATION:

In an effort to ensure that fans have the best chance to get tickets, the Los Angeles Lakers will be using Ticketmaster Verified Fan for ticket distribution.

Starting today, Friday, February 14 at 11am PT through Monday, February 17 at 10pm PT fans may register to purchase tickets at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/kobeandgianna. No purchase is necessary to register.

, fans will be notified if they’ve been verified and whether they’ve also been invited to participate in the public ticket release. Those invited to participate will receive a unique access code and link to access the sale. If demand for tickets from verified fans exceeds supply, fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale.

On Wednesday, February 19 at 10am PT tickets will be released for public sale. Fans with personal access codes will have access to purchase available tickets.

Tickets will be priced at $224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02 each.

All tickets are non-transferable. On the day of the event, all ticketed guests will be required to enter with the ticket purchaser.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Please read our Verified Fan FAQ to get complete details on the ticket process for this event.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant will not be shown on any video screens or by any other means outside of STAPLES Center, including the L.A. LIVE video screens.

There will also not be any overflow locations for members of the public to view the event which, will be shown live on most local Los Angeles television stations.

Members of the public without tickets to the Celebration of Life are strongly advised by STAPLES Center and law enforcement not to come downtown near STAPLES Center or L.A. LIVE as fans without tickets will not be able to access the STAPLES Center site, L.A. Live site, or adjacent streets.