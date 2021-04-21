Statement from the Los Angeles Lakers

While we are encouraged by the conviction of Derek Chauvin, we need to acknowledge that the possibility for justice was foreclosed the moment George Floyd lost his right to breathe. Today, however, the court delivered the next best thing: accountability.

We know that so many people are devastated by this tragedy, especially Black people in America. We grieve for George Floyd’s life specifically, and the multiple racial injustices that Black people face everyday in this country.

We will continue to use our voice to demand that our nation live up to the promise of liberty, equality, and justice for all. As we do so, we will stand in solidarity with the numerous movements and organizations that seek to uproot racism and violence.