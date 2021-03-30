NBA Draft 2021 to Take Place on July 29

The NBA announced that NBA Draft 2021 will take place on Thursday, July 29, beginning at 5 p.m. PT. The first round will be televised by ESPN and ABC, and the second round will air on ESPN.

The NBA also announced additional key dates relating to NBA Draft 2021:

NBA Draft Combine: Subject to evolving public health conditions, the NBA Draft Combine 2021 is scheduled to take place Monday, June 21 through Sunday, June 27. ESPN networks plan to televise the NBA Draft Combine, with coverage featuring five-on-five games and strength and agility testing.

NBA Draft Lottery: NBA Draft Lottery 2021 will take place on Tuesday, June 22, airing on ESPN at 5:30 p.m. PT.

NBA Early Entry Application and Withdrawal Deadlines: The deadline for an early entry player to apply for this year’s NBA Draft is Sunday, May 30 at 8:59 p.m. PT. The deadline for an early entry player to withdraw from the NBA Draft is Monday, July 19 at 2 p.m. PT.

Additional information regarding the Draft, Combine and Lottery, including the location for each event, will be announced as details are finalized.